OSWEGO — The City of Oswego Visitor Center is open for the season at 201 W. First St. The center is currently open Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The city is in need of more volunteers willing to donate two to four hours once a week, once a month, or as often as they like. Please contact eva.corradino@gmail.com for more information.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO