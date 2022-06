Close your eyes and imagine your unhappy place. Do you see cockroaches? Are you in a stuffy courtroom? In Albany? That nightmarish trifecta turned into a reality this week, when activists released hundreds of roaches in Albany City Court during an arraignment for several people arrested during rent protests at the Capitol. An inventive way to draw attention to the housing crisis? Sure. A protest we’d want to attend? Not so much. A former state Senate staffer allegedly served as an accomplice in the pest protest and was fired after being arrested. Keep reading to see who was an even bigger loser this week than anyone at Albany City Court on Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO