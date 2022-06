BANNER ELK — The Banner House Museum has announced hours, tours and tickets for the summer. Experience 19th-century life in Banner Elk and the High Country in the home of Samuel Henry Banner, one of Banner Elk’s early settlers and his wife, Jane Hyder Banner, and their seven children. The circa 1870 house has been furnished with period heirlooms donated and loaned by area residents to tell the story of Banner Elk life from the 1870’s to the 1900’s. Additionally, an Exhibition Room highlights local history from the 19th and 20th century. This year's exhibition focuses on Avery County’s Plumtree community and the Tarheel Mica Company.

BANNER ELK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO