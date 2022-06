"Anchorman" star David Koechner has been busted again for drinking and driving -- this time while away from home on tour. According to online records, Koechner was nabbed in Southern Ohio just before 2 AM on June 4 for operating a vehicle under the influence. A law enforcement source tells us a State Trooper noticed Koechner swerve, pulled him over, and allegedly smelled alcohol on his breath.

