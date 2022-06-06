ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kevin Hart announces show at Climate Pledge Arena

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcdFY_0g216pNU00
Kevin Hart LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 13: Actor Kevin Hart speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2016 as Universal Pictures Invites You to an Exclusive Product Presentation Highlighting its Summer of 2016 and Beyond at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon) (Alberto E. Rodriguez)

SEATTLE — Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart announced Monday he will bring his “Reality Check Tour” to Seattle this year.

Hart will perform at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, Dec. 4 as part of his 70-date global tour.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at kevinhartnation.com.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the event.

Upon arriving at the venue, fans will be asked to secure their phones in individual Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security, according to a news release from Climate Pledge Arena.

Hart’s previous comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas globally and he sold over 1 million tickets worldwide during his 2018 “Irresponsible Tour.”

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Seattle finalist hopes to be first Asian woman to win James Beard award for 'Best Chef' in Northwest, Pacific

SEATTLE — After a two-year break, the James Beard Awards return Monday night with one of the most diverse lists of nominees in the foundation's more than 30-year history. The organization took the time to reflect on its history and make major changes to its voting policies and procedures. The James Beard Foundation declined an interview, but said in an email statement:
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Dad, Are You Zooming in My Treehouse?

On weekday mornings, attorney Seth Reagan commutes roughly 15 steps across his Eastside yard, climbs a ladder, and pours a cup of coffee. So begins a remote workday in his kids’ treehouse. “I get all kinds of comments about my backdrop when I’m in Zoom meetings,” he says of...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
pugetsound.media

Bonaduce Update: June 7, 2022

Despite recent medical issues, Danny Bonaduce and wife, Amy, have been keeping active (around Seattle and travel out of state) and report that doctors and medical treatments have helped bring improvement to Bonaduce’s condition. No specifics, except to say that THE Dooch Man will be returning to his KZOK FM morning show real soon.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hart
KING 5

Seattle restaurant hopes to spark collaboration after repeat break-ins

SEATTLE — Seattle favorite 'Katsu Burger' is known for its fusion of comfort foods, including a much-loved deep-fried burger. The restaurant started in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood and now has eight locations across western Washington. While workers say they love serving the community, it's gotten tougher and tougher to keep...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Pledge Arena#Yondr#Kiro 7
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: Lantern Festival, Pop-Up Market, and Plant Swap

The Tacoma Water Lantern Festival is kicking off June 11 in Spanaway Park. The event features food trucks, music, and lantern-designing. Rest assured if you're worried about littering: event staffers will clean up the lanterns after the gathering to ensure sustainability. Learn more here. Upcycled Cottage Pop-Up Market. Upcycled Cottage...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemet.com

Shop 5 Summer Trends Fresh-Picked by Seattle Style Experts

Mix and match this season's hottest looks. The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. The term “hot girl summer” may have flared out of...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KING-5

The most remote location you'll find within 5 miles of Seattle - Destination: Remote

MANCHESTER, Wash. — Blake Island is just four miles from West Seattle across Puget Sound, but it feels like it's a world away. The native cultural experience at the island's Tillicum Village has been shuttered (temporarily, we hope) but there's still plenty to see and do. The 472-acre marine state park features five miles of shoreline and more than seven miles of hiking and biking trails.
SEATTLE, WA
curiocity.com

Here's how you can rent private pools right here in Seattle

Don’t we all wish we had a pool in our backyard? While it can’t be all of our day-to-day realities, you can have your very own private pool for a day. Yes, it’s one more thing you can actually rent by the hour and that’s thanks to Swimply.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
113K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy