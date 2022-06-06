Kevin Hart announces show at Climate Pledge Arena

Kevin Hart LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 13: Actor Kevin Hart speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2016 as Universal Pictures Invites You to an Exclusive Product Presentation Highlighting its Summer of 2016 and Beyond at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon) (Alberto E. Rodriguez)

SEATTLE — Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart announced Monday he will bring his “Reality Check Tour” to Seattle this year.

Hart will perform at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, Dec. 4 as part of his 70-date global tour.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at kevinhartnation.com.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the event.

Upon arriving at the venue, fans will be asked to secure their phones in individual Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security, according to a news release from Climate Pledge Arena.

Hart’s previous comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas globally and he sold over 1 million tickets worldwide during his 2018 “Irresponsible Tour.”

