UK's Johnson promises tax cuts and plan for growth - Conservative source

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the National Service of Thanksgiving, during Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised lawmakers a new economic plan for growth next week, a Conservative Party source said on Monday after the British leader addressed his party before a vote no confidence in his leadership.

The source said Johnson also promised to cut taxes if he remained in office and warned lawmakers against turning against each other and trapping the party in a 'Groundhog Day-like' scenario.

“He didn’t promise a specific tax cut, but the chancellor (Rishi Sunak) and him will lay out the plan for growth next week and you will get the broad outline of the prime minister’s vision across the board and the broad economic picture,” the source told reporters after the meeting.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by William James, editing by Andy Bruce and Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

