ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two die as storm winds, lightning hit Kosovo

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HR5ea_0g216SGt00
A fallen tree as a result of heavy rain and strong winds is seen downtown Pristina, Kosovo, June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Laura Hasani 

PRISTINA, June 6 (Reuters) - A man was killed and a woman injured when a falling tree hit them during a storm in Kosovo's capital Pristina on Monday afternoon, police said.

Less than an hour later, another man was killed and his workmate injured when lightning hit them in a marble quarry in the southwestern town of Rahovec, officers added.

Police said they were on alert for more damage elsewhere following the fierce gusts and heavy rain. Some schools closed early.

"You have to be cautious especially in parts of the city where there are trees," Pristina’s deputy mayor, Alban Zogaj, wrote on his Facebook page.

Police said the man and woman, both in their 30s, were walking when high winds toppled the tree. Officers had earlier said they were in a car.

The men hit in Rahovec were both Turkish nationals, authorities said.

"They were working in a marble quarry when lightning hit them,” the town's police commander, Fazli Morina, told Reuters.

Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

‘From crisis to death’: Probing Kansas teen’s last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) – “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?” The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called the Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo Police#Pristina#Turkish
Motor1.com

Semi Truck Absolutely Obliterates Pickup Stopped On Minnesota Highway

Getting into an accident on the highway can be a frightening ordeal. The high speeds and narrow shoulders can make finding a safe place to wait for assistance a challenge. However, one thing you should never do is leave your vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road. That's what one driver had to do after hitting a deer in Minnesota, and a dramatic video shows the consequences of that decision.
MINNESOTA STATE
SCDNReports

Southwestern Kentucky Man Attacks Big Rig with a Chair and Killed

Southwestern Kentucky Man Attacks Big Rig with a Chair and KilledSCDN Graphics Department. On US 79, Kentucky State Police responded to a tragic pedestrian collision. According to preliminary investigations, a Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Alexander Fritton was going north on US 79.
insideedition.com

Mom Says Son's Orange Sneakers Led to Rescue From Mississippi River Following Barge Crash

A mother is saying her son’s bright orange sneakers were what led to his miraculous rescue recently on the Mississippi River following a barge crash, according to WCCO. On June 3, Jeremy Koenig, 45, and his four kids, who ranged in age from 11 to 3, were fishing in the Mississippi River in Red Wing, Missouri, when a barge collided with their small boat, cops said. The children were all wearing lifejackets, according to Central Daily.
RED WING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Reuters

Panama police detain 92 migrants entering country by boat

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Over 90 migrants, mostly Venezuelans and Ecuadorians, were detained by Panamanian police after trying to enter the country by boat, Panama’s National Border Service (SENAFRONT) said on Thursday. The group, 92 in total, was the largest ever found in SENAFRONT’s jurisdiction, it said. The...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Reuters

Gunman opens fire at Maryland factory, killing three

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire at a manufacturing facility in northern Maryland on Thursday, killing at least three people and critically wounding a fourth before being taken into custody after a shootout with police. The assailant, who was not immediately identified, was wounded in an exchange...
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Militiamen kill 12 in east Congo village raid

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 7 (Reuters) - Militiamen killed 12 people in a night raid on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the shore of Lake Albert, a local human rights group said on Tuesday. The group and an army spokesman blamed the attack on...
AFRICA
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy