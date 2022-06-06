ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man arrested after shooting, robbery over the weekend, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Ashton Hairston Ashton Hairston (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested over the weekend after a shooting and robbery went wrong.

On June 5 just after 3 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Perkins Terrace.

The victim told police he was walking his dog and saw three men stop their car, get out and run towards his neighbor’s home in the 1100 block of Perkins Terrace, an affidavit said.

The victim said that he asked the suspects what they were doing and they began firing an unknown firearm at him.

According to reports, the victim said he fired his weapon.

Officers made the scene and located a suspect, Ashton Hairston, standing in front of a home in the 1100 block of Perkins Terrace.

Hairston told officers that he and his friend were ‘bobbin,’ slang for breaking into car windows and taking what’s inside of them., the affidavit said.

According to court records, another officer made the scene and located another victim sitting on the corner of Dee Road and Perkins Terrace with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Mulitple officers located shell casing in front of homes and in cars, records show.

Hairston is charged with aggravated assault and theft of property, court documents show.

There is no court date available and he has a $20,000 bond.

