A Kansas man was injured when the tractor-trailer rig he was driving struck a cow in northwest Saline County early just before 6a.m. Monday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that the 33-year-old man from Bennington was driving a 1996 Freightliner that was pulling a trailer loaded with corn, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander. The semi struck a cow near the intersection of N. Brookville Road and Lockard Road.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO