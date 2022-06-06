ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Narwal T10 robot vacuum & self-washing mop is $200 off today

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUOx1_0g215VxH00

Have you seen Black Mirror on Netflix? Well, I’m definitely an episode of Black Mirror waiting to happen. I am completely obsessed with robots that handle household chores, like the best robot vacuum and mop combo and everything else. Seriously… give me all the robots.

I have robot vacuums inside my home that handle my daily vacuuming and mopping. I also have a WORX Landroid robot lawnmower that mows the lawn for me in my backyard. Heck, I even have an awesome gadget called the Tertill that weeds my garden for me. This little guy just runs around and does his thing all season long without any recharging. That’s because it charges with a built-in solar panel — how cool is that?!

It’s definitely awesome, but there’s another kind of robot you need to see on Amazon. It’s called the Narwal T10, and it’s the best robot vacuum and mop combo there is.

Plus, it happens to be on sale at a new all-time low price today!

A new class of robot vacuum

Robot vacuums are obviously the most popular autonomous home robots out there right now. And the latest trend is self-emptying robot vacuums. The most popular model is probably the Roomba i3+ EVO, which is iRobot’s most affordable model with a self-emptying feature.

This Roomba and other similar models come with a special base station that’s different from normal ones. It sucks all the dirt out of your robot’s dust bin. I personally use the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ and the Deebot Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI and I’m a huge fan of both of them. The Shark IQ is another popular option.

Now, a new type of home robot has emerged and it will blow your mind. It’s called the Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum and I am completely obsessed with it. It’s a hot new product that was released last year. I tested it for quite some time, and now I can’t imagine life without a self-washing robot mop.

The best robot vacuum and mop combo

Self-cleaning robot vacuums are so great because you can “set it and forget it” for a month at a time. That’s awesome, instead of having to clean out the dust bin and filters after every single use. The Narwal T10 takes the same concept and applies it to the mop instead of the vacuum.

Narwal’s T10 comes with a special base station that has two 1.3-gallon water reservoirs inside. You fill one of them with clean water and dirty water goes in the other. The T10 then goes off and does its thing, mopping up all the messes on your wood, tile, and laminate flooring.

When the special mopping pads get too dirty, a normal robot mop would just keep smearing all that grime around your home. The Narwal T10, on the other hand, goes back to the base station, docks, and cleans itself by flushing clean water through the mop pads and up into the second water reservoir. Then it continues mopping your floors.

Here’s a graphic that illustrates the setup inside the dock:

It really is a brilliant design. Instead of having to clean those gross mopping pads yourself every time your robot mop cleans your floors, you just empty the wastewater tank when the app tells you to and refill the clean water tank. It’s awesome!

New all-time low price

Aside from being the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop, the Narwal T10 Self-Cleaning Robot Mop & Vacuum is also a first-rate robotic vacuum cleaner with strong suction and plenty of bells and whistles.

Advanced navigation features and the nifty free smartphone app also let you configure your home so you can choose which rooms to mop, which to vacuum, and adjust other settings like scheduling.

As good as the T10 is, it’s also a first-of-its-kind device so it’s quite pricey. It retailed for $1,199 at launch, but the price has since dropped by $150 to $1,049. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find an extra $200 discount.

This deal slashes the price of the T10 to a new all-time low of just $849. Similar products sell for as much as $1,600! Trust me… the Narwal T10 is worth every penny and then some.

Amazon’s current deal isn’t going to stick around for much longer though, so definitely take advantage while you can.

Narwal T10 fast facts

Here are the key takeaways you need to remember:

  • This brilliant robot cleans up your floors… and then cleans itself!
  • The Narwal T10’s special docking base station is the first of its kind, with a special self-cleaning mop feature that has never been seen before
  • Two separate wells inside the base station separate clean water from dirty water
  • The Narwal returns to the base station periodically and runs clean water through the pads to clean them
  • Narwal app tells you when it’s time to empty the dirty tank and refill the clean tank
  • Large 1.3-gallon tanks hold enough water to clean 3,000 sq ft of space at a time
  • It’s also a great robot vacuum with strong 1,800Pa suction and Perfect Edge technology
  • Advanced sensors let the robot avoid obstacles and clean all the way to the edges of your floors
  • Conveniently switch back and forth between mop mode and vacuum mode

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly

It’s doubtful there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most families it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come along way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your house, dodge obstacles, can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your house via onboard...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

$6 tool from a viral TikTok fixes holes in your wall the easy way

Do you have screw and nail holes in your walls that you’ve been ignoring? It doesn’t matter if you just moved in or you’ve lived in the same place for years. In either case, there are probably a few holes in your walls that you’ve grown tired of looking at. If you want to fix a hole in the wall, it can be a daunting task for plenty of people out there.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Mind-blowing DEEBOT X1 Omni robot vacuum & self-washing mop got its first discount

After years of minor iterative updates, the robot vacuum market finally took a few big strides last year. One example is the Roomba j7+, which uses AI to help navigate its way around your home. I think that the introduction of the new self-washing mop feature was an even bigger advancement. But it comes at a hefty price, as we saw when Ecovacs launched the DEEBOT X1 Omni.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Robot#Mop#The Robots#Black Mirror#Worx#Roomba#Irobot#Aivi
BGR.com

Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022: All of the best early deals so far

Amazon Prime Day may well be on the way, and the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals are set to be excellent. The shopping event is one of the biggest of the year, bringing with it some incredible deals on all kinds of tech and home devices. Whether you’re in the market for a new Amazon-built device, a new phone, a new smart home device, or anything else, it’s worth taking a look at what Amazon Prime Day has to offer.
SHOPPING
dailyphew.com

This Cat With A Human-Like Face Is Now The New Internet Sensation!

You might remember the post we did on funny cat paintings from Medieval times, where felines not only look flat and creepy but also sport some uncanny human-like features. This Maine coon cat looks like it has stepped straight out of one of these paintings. Valkyrie, a very adorable and...
PETS
BGR.com

Key building blocks of life found in asteroid samples brought back to Earth

Back in 2019, Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft collected samples from an asteroid known as Ryugu. Located nearly 200 million miles from Earth, the asteroid has been a focus of studies for some time. Now, Japan’s education of ministry has shared the findings from the samples Hayabusa2 collected, noting that it discovered key building blocks of life on the asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Apple introduces next-gen M2 processor

It’s been a busy day for Apple. After introducing new iterations of iOS and watchOS, which are chock full of new features, Apple took the wraps off its next-gen M2 processor. The M1 was an absolute game-changer that offered up unrivaled performance without sacrificing battery life in the slightest. With the M2, Apple is taking its in-house Apple Silicon to the next level.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Some Galaxy S22 owners are freaking out over how bad the phone is

When it launched in back February, the Galaxy S22 received generally positive reviews from most outlets. They praised its performance, cameras, bright display, and familiar design. All in all, the Galaxy S22 appeared to be a worthy, albeit predictable successor to the S21. But there are many S22 owners who would disagree with that assessment. In fact, one popular Reddit thread is filled with frustrated Galaxy S22 owners talking about how bad the phone is.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon is down to $40

Did you know there’s an updated version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We’re not talking about the new OLED model that was just released, though the Nintendo Switch OLED is actually in stock right now at Amazon. We mean the HAC-001(-01) model that still sells out constantly after all this time. Even with the upgrades, however, there are also so many Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon that you need to check out.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with this $18 gadget

There are so many great car accessories out there that can really change the way you ride. But oftentimes, people don’t even realize the impact things like a power inverter for cars or other accessories can have on your driving experience. Can you guess the best-selling automotive interior accessories...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The best new iOS 16 features Apple didn’t reveal at WWDC 2022

Apple spent over 30 minutes discussing the new features and changes in iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote on Monday. That still was not enough time to cover everything that the software update is bringing to the table. Some of the most interesting and notable additions have since been discovered by those testing the iOS 16 developer beta.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Dear Twitter: If Apple’s Messages can add an edit button, you can too

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found myself spending far more time in one-to-one communication applications as opposed to social networking apps. Mostly, that means using Apple’s Messages app (which we learned at WWDC 2022 today is getting a huge update) as well as Facebook Messenger, along with a smattering of others like Gmail.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Special Amazon Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to your car for $19.99

The Amazon online marketplace and the company’s staggering nationwide distribution network are obviously both incredible feats. But you know what? It’s entirely possible that neither one is Amazon’s crowning achievement. We think that it might actually be Alexa, and there’s an Amazon Echo Auto deal right now that you need to see.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Buy just kicked off its Dads and Grads sale with some great deals

As the school season comes to an end and Father’s Day swiftly approaches, many retailers have begun preparing to unleash sales events on the unsuspecting public. Best Buy is kicking the summer off with a Best Buy Dads and Grads sale this week, with tons of deals on a wide variety of devices, from laptops to headphones to television sets and more.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

7 exciting new iOS 16 features that make your iPhone feel brand new

WWDC 2022 is finally here, and the keynote, the main event, is done. What does that mean? Basically that we have an idea of what the next generation of Apple software will look like. Everything from iOS 16 to watchOS 9, to the next version of MacOS is now clear — and while we may get some software surprises later in the year, for the most part, this is what Apple software will look like until WWDC 2023.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple introduces macOS Ventura with slew of new features

Apple today introduced macOS Ventura, the latest incarnation of its operating system for the Mac. Hot on the heels of macOS Monterey, macOS Ventura offers up a slew of interesting new features. Of course, it goes without saying that the days of Mac updates brimming with hundreds of compelling new features are long gone. That notwithstanding, there are enough new features in macOS Ventura to make this an intriguing update and well worth a download once it arrives in October.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Apple reveals the first M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC 2022

As expected, Apple did have new hardware to announce at its WWDC 2022 keynote address. Shortly after revealing its M2 chip, Apple presented the first device that will feature the chip: The new MacBook Air. Apple says that its 2022 MacBook Air was redesigned around the M2 chip. It launches next month starting at $1,199.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

BGR.com

324K+
Followers
9K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy