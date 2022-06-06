ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euphoria's Cassie & Maddy Win 'Best Fight' At MTV Awards

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards added a few new categories — including the cheeky “Best Fight” Award, with scenes like the epic bus fight from Shang-Chi contending for the spot. It’s unsurprising, though, that the year’s most talked-about scuffle — Cassie vs. Maddy in Season 2 of Euphoria —...

Moonchild Sanelly On 'Phases' Album, Astrology & Memes

The rising South African singer and musician is eyeing global domination. Moonchild Sanelly is more than her rap sheet of achievements. Over the last few years, the 34-year-old South African artist has risen to the top of the international scene, identifiable by her signature head of teal braids and bold and brash anthems of female sexuality and empowerment. On Friday, the music and dancer releases her second album, Phases, which she’s calling her most intimate project yet. “I go through my dark side, I go through my whimsical side, I go through my playful or whimsical [side],” she tells NYLON of the album. “It's basically shades of the moon.”
