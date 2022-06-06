Euphoria's Cassie & Maddy Win 'Best Fight' At MTV Awards

Showing on Tuesday, June 7, Christopher John Rogers Collection 010 was gorgeously vibrant and created the latest buzz in the fashion industry. The young designer was not shy about displaying bold colors and prints accessorized with gorgeous headwear and on some models, an unexpected hairstyle— the Y2K spiky bun— although this time with a fresh twist. Mixing his innovative fashion concepts with exciting nostalgic feels certainly reminds us why the Soho designer is rapidly rising on the fashion scene. Personally, I remember growing up wearing the fan ponytails and spikes ends of twisted bun when I was old enough to style my own hair. It definitely reminds me of summer days on my homegirl’s stoop in Brooklyn, and that’s exactly what Naaemah LaFond, Amika global artistic director and key hair stylist for CJR show wanted us to feel. “This season for Christopher John Rogers, I’m tapping into visuals I was inspired by when growing up in Brooklyn in the ’90s,” she said of the shows twisted buns, and downtown cool braids.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO