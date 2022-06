The COVID-19 pandemic is mostly known for its harm to the world at large. But a few good things emerged from that changing landscape. When Kansas Wetland Education Center's (KWEC) Mandy Kern was unable to visit area classrooms, she instead penned "Ava: A Year of Adventure in the Life of an American Avocet." The children's book was recently one of 15 selections to make the Kansas Notable Books list.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO