CLAREMONT, N.H. – On Tuesday, May 31, Matt Bean (SHS 12’) brought his Cardinal team to Alvirne High School to compete for the state championship in track and field. Results weren’t known until the morning of June 1, when Stevens Athletic Director Doug Beaupre made the announcement over the Stevens high school public address system notifying the entire school of the team’s championship. “I told this team I was going to work them as hard as any other sports team. Sometimes they felt my practices were too difficult, but I wanted to hold them to that standard. I believe that’s why we won states. We beat teams that were way bigger than we were,” said Bean. “I could not be more proud.”

HUDSON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO