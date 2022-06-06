Congratulations, Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 2022

Escape the heat this weekend by ducking into these open houses!. 9727 Audubon Pl., Dallas. This home exemplifies luxury at first sight of its French chateaux exterior. Inside is light and bright without sacrificing the luxury of a grand estate. Each bedroom has unique details, like an ensuite dripping in marble, and a beamed ceiling tucked in a turret. Outdoors, a modern-inspired infinity-edge pool accented by a fire feature, terraced grounds, and an adjacent creek makes entertaining outside as delightful as indoors. From the 1,000-bottle wine storage to the climate-controlled auto showroom, the estate’s treasures exceed every conceivable expectation. Seven bedrooms/ ten-and-a-half baths. $19 million. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO