Dallas, TX

Congratulations, Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 2022

By Maria Lawson
 4 days ago

Two hundred ninety-five graduates crossed the stage May 27 at Thomas Jefferson High School’s commencement. The class of 2022 at this campus had a far from traditional high school experience between a tornado demolishing their home campus in 2019 and displacing them to a deconditioned middle school to the pandemic hitting...

Centennial Celebration Wraps up with Gala, Luncheon

The Junior League of Dallas (JLD) wrapped up a week-long celebration of its 100 years of service to the city with a Centennial Gala, presented by the Sewell Family, on April 23, in the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole Hotel. The 1920s Art Nouveau-inspired soirée featured a VIP cocktail...
DALLAS, TX
Open Houses to Check Out June 11-12

Escape the heat this weekend by ducking into these open houses!. 9727 Audubon Pl., Dallas. This home exemplifies luxury at first sight of its French chateaux exterior. Inside is light and bright without sacrificing the luxury of a grand estate. Each bedroom has unique details, like an ensuite dripping in marble, and a beamed ceiling tucked in a turret. Outdoors, a modern-inspired infinity-edge pool accented by a fire feature, terraced grounds, and an adjacent creek makes entertaining outside as delightful as indoors. From the 1,000-bottle wine storage to the climate-controlled auto showroom, the estate’s treasures exceed every conceivable expectation. Seven bedrooms/ ten-and-a-half baths. $19 million. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees Formally Approves New Superintendent

Dallas ISD’s Board of Trustees formally approved Stephanie Elizalde as the district’s next superintendent, following the state-mandated, 21-day waiting period after Elizalde was named the lone finalist. Elizalde most recently served as the superintendent of Austin ISD after a 10-year run as chief of school leadership in DISD.
DALLAS, TX
Parade of Playhouses Coming To NorthPark

Dallas CASA’s 27th-anniversary Parade of Playhouses is returning to NorthPark Center July 15-31. The event, in which NorthPark shoppers can view and buy raffle tickets for a chance to win custom-built children’s playhouses, is the signature fundraiser for Dallas CASA. Dallas CASA trains and supervises community volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have been removed from unsafe homes.
DALLAS, TX
Dr. Michael J. Sorrell Named 2022 J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award Recipient

SMU’s Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics & Public Responsibility 2022 J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award Luncheon on Tuesday, April 12 honored Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College. The J. Erik Jonsson Ethics Award is named in honor of the public-spirited former mayor of Dallas. It...
DALLAS, TX
Perry-Miller Streiff Group Ranks No. 1 in Dallas

The pinnacle of success in Dallas luxury real estate is being named to the No. 1 spot by RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand (as featured in The Wall Street Journal). The Perry-Miller Streiff Group of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate reached that pinnacle last year, and with the release of 2022’s rankings, will stay there following their team-best sales volume of $310 million. They are also ranked the No. 2 medium-sized team in Texas and No. 27 in the entire country.
DALLAS, TX
Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden to Host Noble Celebrations

The council’s week-long celebration from October 17 through 21 will include its annual events, A Writer’s Garden and Ruby Red Gala. Founded in 1982, the Women’s Council supports the only public garden in the U.S. created and maintained by women. Called A Woman’s Garden, the public garden is located inside the Dallas Arboretum and is supported by over 500 members.
DALLAS, TX
UP City Council Approves Contract to Replace Fountain at Goar Park

The University Park City Council June 7 approved a $66,711.38 contract with Greenscape Services to replace the existing floating fountain at Goar Park. The existing Vertex floating fountain in the park in the 3800 block of University Boulevard is 15 years old, is in disrepair, and is inoperable, city officials say. The $66,711.38 quoted by Greenscape Services includes parts and labor to replace the existing fountain with an Aquamaster floating fountain with proportional wind sensor and lighting, according to the city.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX

