ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

John Stones: Harry Maguire should be proud of how he’s handled ‘harsh’ criticism

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEiUI_0g214BaC00

John Stones has praised the way England team-mate Harry Maguire has dealt with stinging criticism of his performances.

Manchester United captain Maguire was jeered by Three Lions fans ahead of the March friendly victories over Switzerland and Ivory Coast and has struggled for club form in recent months.

Maguire has spoken of his “shock” at the backlash but insisted it would not affect his relationship with England fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXUun_0g214BaC00
Maguire has endured a difficult season at Manchester United. (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Stones and Maguire played together in the heart of Gareth Southgate’s defence as England reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final last summer and are likely to both start Tuesday’s Nations League clash with Germany in Munich.

Despite Stones plying his trade across the divide for Premier League champions Manchester City, the pair are close.

“I think some of the criticism that I’ve seen personally and over this season has been harsh,” Stones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I don’t want to get into that but I think how he’s conducted himself on and off the pitch, he should be extremely proud of that and, all I can say is, I enjoy playing with Harry and I hope that we can do for many more years to come.

I think some of the criticism that I've seen personally and over this season has been harsh,

“I used to play against Harry as a kid and I knew his quality then. I think he was the age group older than me but I got the opportunity to play against him and it took quite a few years to be able to play with him here.

“I think we hit off straight away, he is an incredible person off the pitch, first and foremost, and an incredible partner and player to play with on the pitch.

“So I hope we can keep playing together and building this partnership, whoever it may be, in a back three or back four.”

Stones is now a veteran of 56 caps while Maguire has 43, with both often favoured by Southgate even if they are out of form or out of their club sides.

Former Everton player Stones believes he and fellow Yorkshireman Maguire complement each other well and outlined their typical pre-game approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2mFz_0g214BaC00
Stones is set to collect his 57th England cap against Germany on Tuesday night (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’d like to think so,” he replied when asked if he thinks the duo make each other comfortable on the pitch.

“I’m sure Harry would say the same thing, the feeling is definitely mutual and we’ve always got things to improve on, that’s a given.

“We know that we can improve as individuals and me and Harry are always talking about, when we do play together, what opposition we’re up against, what kind of striker we’re up against and how we can build up better with the ball, how we can defend better, what decisions to make if people run in behind and I think that’s the beauty of it – how he speaks about the game and speaks about his ideas or thoughts.

“It’s not always easy and we do argue on the pitch sometimes but I think, with our relationship, that’s the right thing to do sometimes.

“If I can’t take a dig off him on a pitch and if he can’t do off me then I don’t think we should be playing together. That sums it up really.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Andreas Christensen ends 10-year stay at Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed defender Andreas Christensen will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month. The Denmark international is expected to join LaLiga giants Barcelona following 10 years at Stamford Bridge. He had not played for the Blues since withdrawing himself from selection on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
John Stones
Person
Harry Maguire
newschain

Cameron Archer at the double as England Under-21s thump Kosovo

Cameron Archer’s brace inspired England Under-21s to a 5-0 rout of Kosovo. Keane Lewis-Potter’s first Young Lions goal and Anthony Gordon’s strike put Lee Carsley’s side in command before Archer’s second-half double. Ilir Krasniqi’s late own goal compounded Kosovo’s woes and saw England extend their...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#England#Uk#Lions#Nations League#Bbc Radio 5 Live
newschain

Stephen Kenny has no doubt he is the right man for Republic role

Stephen Kenny remains adamant that he is the right man for the Republic of Ireland manager’s job. Kenny has found himself under fire in recent days after back-to-back 1-0 defeats by Armenia and Ukraine which have left his side pointless in their new Nations League campaign, which continues with Saturday’s home game against Scotland.
WORLD
newschain

Ben Stokes and James Anderson halt New Zealand progress at Trent Bridge

Ben Stokes and James Anderson shared four wickets as England held their own against an attacking New Zealand side on day one of the second LV= Insurance Test at Trent Bridge. The tourists had been dealt a major blow on the eve of the match, with captain and key man Kane Williamson ruled out after a positive Covid-19 result, but responded bullishly to the news as they reached 195 for four at tea.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dan Ballard knows Northern Ireland have plenty to do to reach their goal

Dan Ballard admitted Northern Ireland are a long way off where they need to be to reach their goal of qualifying for Euro 2024. The 22-year-old defender scored his second Northern Ireland goal on Thursday night to offer hope of a late fightback against Kosovo but it was not to be as the match ended in a 3-2 defeat in Pristina.
SOCCER
newschain

5 talking points as Republic of Ireland and Scotland clash in Dublin

The Republic of Ireland and Scotland go head-to-head in Dublin on Saturday evening in the Nations League. Ireland will run out having lost both their opening Group B1 fixtures against Armenia and Ukraine, while the Scots arrive at the Aviva Stadium on the back of Wednesday night’s victory over the Armenians.
SPORTS
newschain

Lee Carsley wants England Under-21 players to keep improving

Boss Lee Carsley urged his England Under-21s to keep raising the bar after they thumped Kosovo. The Young Lions cruised to a 5-0 victory in Pristina on Friday with Cameron Archer grabbing a second-half brace. Keane Lewis-Potter’s first Under-21s goal, Anthony Gordon’s strike and Ilir Krasniqi’s own goal saw Carsley’s...
SPORTS
newschain

Tourists take control of Trent Bridge Test

New Zealand bounced back from defeat at Lord’s by controlling the first day of second Test against England at Trent Bridge. The Black Caps reached an imposing stumps total of 318 for four, scoring at a healthy run-rate throughout the day as the home attack struggled and chances went begging.
SPORTS
newschain

Kyle Rowe is really delivering just two years after stint with Amazon

Kyle Rowe is on the cusp of a dream Scotland debut just two years after working in an Amazon warehouse to make ends meet. The 24-year-old’s professional career hit problems at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when the winger – who previously specialised at Sevens level – was furloughed and had to find work in a factory in Bathgate.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy