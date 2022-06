E-Paris Extra is reporting in its online edition that the Paris Police Department released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred last year. Officers worked a single-vehicle crash, and later located the alleged driver, Coco Carico, who brandished a handgun and threatened to blow his head off. He reportedly turned around, walked back to the house, and was shot in the back after refusing to drop the gun. The incident has left him paralyzed. Texas Rangers is leading the ongoing investigation.

