The Huron County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scammer who is claiming to be a sergeant with the department. The scammer, who has called more than a dozen residents with prior criminal convictions over the past few days, claims to be a "Sgt. Johnson from the Huron County Sheriff's Office," and tells them they need to take a second DNA test, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO