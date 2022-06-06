ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree set for Saturday at Covered Bridge Park

By Staff Reports
elizabethton.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for a special Bluegrass event on Saturday at Covered Bridge Park. “As a part of Covered Bridge Jams again this year, we will host a special Bluegrass event on June 11 called “Covered Bridge...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

Rocky Mount hosts annual American Heritage Festival

The Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats will host its annual American Heritage Festival on June 11 and 12. During this two-day event, Rocky Mount will hold one of the largest historical events covering the Revolutionary War to present day. Join historic reenactors at our Historic Site as they gather to share their knowledge and educate the public.
PINEY FLATS, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU students partner with Steele Creek Park

JOHNSON CITY — Before even arriving at Bristol’s Steele Creek Park, a recreation area spanning more than 2,220 acres of fields and forests, you can compile an impressive list of facts, figures and observations. You’ll notice that the park is home to over 200 species of birds, over...
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

McQueen: ‘There was not a day that I dreaded to go to work for the City of Elizabethton’

David McQueen wore many hats in his 37 years working for the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. He has worn the hat of janitor, and most recently supervisor of grounds, maintaining more than 130 acres of parkland, two recreational centers, a public pool and 10 city parks. His retirement was recognized on Thursday during the Elizabethton City Council meeting and was honored by having Riverside Park named the David McQueen Riverside Park.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Betty Jane Bowers Brewer

Betty Jane Bowers Brewer, 79, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 4, 1942 in Bluff City to the late Jay N. and Helen Joey Oliver Bowers. Betty was a homemaker. She attended Zion Baptist Church. She loved to work puzzles and quilt.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
elizabethton.com

ETSU hosting event celebrating Juneteenth

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University will commemorate Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, in an on-campus event later this month. The celebration is planned for Friday, June 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Jack Anderson Chambers

Jack Anderson Chambers, 94, Elizabethton, went to Glory on June 9, 2022 at his home on Jim Elliot Road surrounded by family. Jack was the son of Eliga Scott Chambers and Evelin Blevins Chambers and was born on a cold, snowy day, at home, on Tiger Creek. He attended Hampton Elementary School and after his father’s unexpected death, he left school after the 6th grade to help his mother raise his younger siblings. He worked at North American Rayon (back in the day when they sent a bus, driven by Gene “Hog” Wilson, to Tiger Creek to pick up employees to be transported to work at the plant). He served proudly for his country in Germany as a Corporal for the First U.S. Army Rangers. After his service in the military, he returned to North American Rayon and retired as a security guard at the age of 72. He married the love of his life, Margaret Christine Jones, on September 21, 1956 at Unicoi Methodist Church and they were married for 61 years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Pastor Ken Hauser retires after 40-year ministry at local church

Fellowship Community Church, Watauga, will have a special service Sunday at 10 a.m. to celebrate the 40-year ministry of Pastor Ken Hauser, who is retiring. Following the service a potluck meal will be held. Fellowship Community Church was organized by Pastor Hauser in 1982, and he has been the faithful...
WATAUGA, TN
elizabethton.com

Buff Walker will be guest speaker at Sports Hall of Fame dinners

Buff Walker started on Happy Valley Elementary’s basketball eighth-grade team as a sixth-grader. He played on one of Coach Charlie Bayless best and most talked about teams, the 1973-74 State championship team. Walker said, “we had most of the players back from the 1973 team that made it to...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Bluegrass Band#Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree#Grand Ole Opry#Imba Awards#Imba Vocal Group
elizabethton.com

Ferrell Piper

Ferrell Piper, 85, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on June 9, 2022 at the James H. Quillen Veteran’s Administration Medical Center under hospice care. He was born in Clinton, Ky. Ferrell was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country with honor in the Tank Corps. After leaving the U.S. Army, he worked for Planters Peanut Company, becoming a manager at different stores across the country. After leaving Planters Peanuts he began his own business in Washington DC, selling a variety of candies and nuts from around the world: The F Street Peanut Shoppe. Because of the store’s success, he sold the business and retired at age 34. He and his wife Shirley shortly thereafter moved to Clinton, Ky., where they would live for the next 33 years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Roan Mountain man reports $50,000 stolen from residence

A Roan Mountain man reportedly took $50,000 from his bank account to buy land in South Carolina only to have someone reportedly break in and steal the money. James Enkema of 163 Clarktown Road in Roan Mountain reported the theft to Carter County Sheriff Sgt. Justin Burchfield after Burchfield responded to the call at 11:24 p.m. on June 3.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Flyboys take series opener against River Riders

The Greeneville Flyboys (3-4) made their first trip of the season to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday night and they made it a productive one, defeating the home-standing Elizabethton River Riders (5-2) by a final score of 7-3. Flyboys second baseman Brock Daniels went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
GREENEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
elizabethton.com

County BOE to name director Thursday night

The Carter County Board of Education will be naming a new director during a special called meeting before the June workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Three candidates were interviewed on Monday: Dr. Brandon Carpenter, Dr. Justin Barden and Dr. Lance Myhan. One will replace Dr. Tracy McAbee, who resigns effective June 30 to move to Lewis County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Pro and Con (sorta) for the ‘Move over Law’

Sunday, June 5, around 1 p.m. Con — sort of: My son was driving us on I-26 going from Johnson City to Kingsport. A policeman had a vehicle pulled off in the emergency lane on the right hand side of the highway, J.C. My other son and his girl...
elizabethton.com

McInturff: ‘We have to base this prioritization on which projects help the most people’

The Carter County Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday prioritized 13 ARP (American Rescue Plan) projects along with nine TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) projects to send to the Financial Management Committee. With the prioritization, the Health and Welfare Committee completed its charge given by the Financial Management...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

New home prices hit new highs, sales down

Northeast Tennessee’s home sales are slowing, but not prices. They hit new highs last month. “While it’s inevitable that rising prices will slow down in the coming months, it hasn’t happened yet,” said Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) President Rick Chantry. “Many of the metrics NETAR uses for monthly reports show declines when compared to last year. But last year was the strongest local housing market anyone can remember. Month-to-month comparisons tell a story that in some ways is typical of the peak home buying and selling season.”
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Board makes right choice in selecting Carpenter as new school superintendent

The Carter County School Board, in our opinion, made the right choice this weekend in selecting Brandon Carpenter as the superintendent of schools. Carpenter is home-grown and is a product of Carter County schools. He has spent his entire educational career in Carter County, both as a teacher and principal. He is also a coach. Carpenter has proven himself to be a capable leader.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City man arrested after attempt to steal bicycle

A Johnson City man was arrested after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Justin Fair of Sylvan Drive in Johnson City was apprehended by the Johnson City Police after officers responded to 907 Forest Avenue in Johnson City at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Fair was charged...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

City Council passes on first reading budget, property tax rate

The Elizabethton City Council unanimously approved on first reading the 2022-2023 budget and property tax rate for the tax year 2022. The tax rate will remain at its current rate of $1.56 which was set as the certified tax rate during the tax year 2021 reappraisal. The budget was prepared on a property tax revenue neutral basis. If approved on the second reading, the budget implementation will begin on July 1 and allow the billing of 2022 property taxes.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy