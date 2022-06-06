Tim Tebow leads 1st-time College Football Hall of Fame candidates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tim Tebow highlights the list of first-time candidates on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, the hall announced.

Tebow was listed among former quarterbacks Alex Smith of Utah and Ryan Leaf of Washington State, and 80 other former FBS players and 33 coaches.

The ballot was sent out to more than 12,000 current Hall of Fame members and National Football Foundation members. They have until June 30 to vote.

Once the votes are counted, they are submitted to the NFF Honors Court, which selects the class. Board member and College Football Hall of Fame member Archie Griffin is the current chairman of the Honors Court.

The hall will announce its newest inductees in early 2023.

Tim Tebow leads the way

Tebow helped lead Florida to a pair of national championships and became the first sophomore player to win the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

He broke 28 Gators school records and was a three-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year during his years as a collegian.

At the end of his career, Tebow held SEC records for career passing efficiency, TD to INT ratio, TDs responsible for, and rushing touchdowns, among others.

Others under consideration

Smith quarterbacked Utah to its first-ever 12-0 season in 2004, the year he was named an All-American. He retired from the NFL last season.

Leaf led WSU to its first Pac-12 championship in 1997 and took the Cougars to their first Rose Bowl Game in 67 seasons.

USC running back Reggie Bush, Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch, Florida State running back Warrick Dunn, and Miami linebacker Ray Lewis are among the holdovers from ballots in other years still waiting for nomination.

College Football Hall of Fame eligibility

Players are eligible for the hall once they are 10 full years removed from their final year playing college football, and have received first-team All-America honors by a group recognized by the NCAA.

Coaches are eligible three seasons after retirement, or immediately following their retirement if they are at least 70.

A coach must also have served in a coaching capacity for at least 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a winning percentage of at least .600.

( h/t College Football Hall of Fame )

