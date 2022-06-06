Dennison Railroad Festival concludes after drawing crowds

DENNISON — Bob Harshey, of Uhrichsville, won the Best of Show Trophy with his 1966 Chevelle SS during the Dennison Railroad Festival’s Car show Saturday afternoon.

Scoring for the contest could not have been any tighter as judges needed to submit a tie breaker vote for both the car and the motorcycle division.

Judges were Mike DeMonte and Genaro DeMonte, both of New Philadelphia, and Randy Seiber, of Gnadenhutten.

“Every year it’s very close,” said Joe DeMonte, of the Dennison Rotary Club, the show’s sponsor. “It was a beautiful day and we appreciate everyone who came out to participate.”

The top 10, in no particular order were as follows: 1. Harshey; 2. John Perdue, Newcomerstown, 57 Ford Fairlane; 3. Joe Immler, Massillon, 41 Ford Coupe, 4. Charlie Dierkes, New Philadelphia, 2006 Mustang GT; 5. Bob Fox, New Philadelphia, 71 Dodge Charger; 6. Randy and Marian Hillyer, Dover, 57 Chevy Belaire; 7. John Ashleman, Uhrichsville, 72 Chevy C-10 Truck; 8. Kevin Johnston, Richmond, OH, 69 Plymouth Barricuda; 9. Tim Page, Tuscarawas, 2016 Corvette; 10. Name Unknown, 55 Ford F 100 pickup.

First place for the motorcycles was Kenny Jones, of Newcomerstown with his 2007 Road King. Second place went to Rick Twardnsoski, of Dennison, with his 2005 Harley. Both received a trophy. There were 32 entrees for the day, 26 cars and six motorcycles. Mr. Music Man, Jim Kelly, provided music and entertainment for the day.

On Friday, 25 children participated in the Buckeye State Pedal Pull contest. Winners were in order of finish, as follows: age 4 - Emmalyn Thornton, Joey DeMonte, Skyleigh Camp; age 5 - Easton Brindley, Ronald Meese, Glen Meighen; age 6 - Jonny DeMonte; age 7 - Maison Kimble, Gabriel Bailes, Bryson Meese; age 8 - Timothy Hines, Skarlett Meighen; age 9 - Taylor Fewkes, Elly Best, Daniel Roudebush; age 10 - Bri Thornton; Age 11 - Caitlyn Hines, Nicholas Black, Makenzie Black.

Festival Co-Chairman Beth DiDonato said she was very happy with the festival this year.

“We’ve had large crowds and people have been very supportive,” she said. “The committee worked very, very hard and we have done very well.”

DiDonato wanted to thank the sponsors who made the festival possible. They are: village of Dennison, Dover-Phila Federal Credit Union, First National Bank of Dennison, Bridges Excavating, Inc, Truck Sales and Service, Inc, Wood Electric, Twin City Medical Center, Clapp & Haney Brazed Tool Co., Claymont Health Center, Connolly, Hillyer and Ong, Smith Ambulance Service, Twin City Chamber of Commerce and Pangrazio’s Pizza and Spaghetti House.