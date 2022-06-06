ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennison, OH

Dennison Railroad Festival concludes after drawing crowds

The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
DENNISON — Bob Harshey, of Uhrichsville, won the Best of Show Trophy with his 1966 Chevelle SS during the Dennison Railroad Festival’s Car show Saturday afternoon.

Scoring for the contest could not have been any tighter as judges needed to submit a tie breaker vote for both the car and the motorcycle division.

Judges were Mike DeMonte and Genaro DeMonte, both of New Philadelphia, and Randy Seiber, of Gnadenhutten.

“Every year it’s very close,” said Joe DeMonte, of the Dennison Rotary Club, the show’s sponsor. “It was a beautiful day and we appreciate everyone who came out to participate.”

The top 10, in no particular order were as follows: 1. Harshey; 2. John Perdue, Newcomerstown, 57 Ford Fairlane; 3. Joe Immler, Massillon, 41 Ford Coupe, 4. Charlie Dierkes, New Philadelphia, 2006 Mustang GT; 5. Bob Fox, New Philadelphia, 71 Dodge Charger; 6. Randy and Marian Hillyer, Dover, 57 Chevy Belaire; 7. John Ashleman, Uhrichsville, 72 Chevy C-10 Truck; 8. Kevin Johnston, Richmond, OH, 69 Plymouth Barricuda; 9. Tim Page, Tuscarawas, 2016 Corvette; 10. Name Unknown, 55 Ford F 100 pickup.

First place for the motorcycles was Kenny Jones, of Newcomerstown with his 2007 Road King. Second place went to Rick Twardnsoski, of Dennison, with his 2005 Harley. Both received a trophy. There were 32 entrees for the day, 26 cars and six motorcycles. Mr. Music Man, Jim Kelly, provided music and entertainment for the day.

On Friday, 25 children participated in the Buckeye State Pedal Pull contest. Winners were in order of finish, as follows: age 4 - Emmalyn Thornton, Joey DeMonte, Skyleigh Camp; age 5 - Easton Brindley, Ronald Meese, Glen Meighen; age 6 - Jonny DeMonte; age 7 - Maison Kimble, Gabriel Bailes, Bryson Meese; age 8 - Timothy Hines, Skarlett Meighen; age 9 - Taylor Fewkes, Elly Best, Daniel Roudebush; age 10 - Bri Thornton; Age 11 - Caitlyn Hines, Nicholas Black, Makenzie Black.

Festival Co-Chairman Beth DiDonato said she was very happy with the festival this year.

“We’ve had large crowds and people have been very supportive,” she said. “The committee worked very, very hard and we have done very well.”

DiDonato wanted to thank the sponsors who made the festival possible. They are: village of Dennison, Dover-Phila Federal Credit Union, First National Bank of Dennison, Bridges Excavating, Inc, Truck Sales and Service, Inc, Wood Electric, Twin City Medical Center, Clapp & Haney Brazed Tool Co., Claymont Health Center, Connolly, Hillyer and Ong, Smith Ambulance Service, Twin City Chamber of Commerce and Pangrazio’s Pizza and Spaghetti House.

coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Tubbs chosen as Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival Queen

The weather was beautiful for the first evening of activities for the 2022 Coshocton County Hot Air Balloon Festival. Although the scheduled tethered balloon rides had to be canceled due to winds, several balloons did lift off. The queen contest was held at the grandstand. Two young ladies vied for...
COSHOCTON, OH
WHIZ

Warsaw Man Killed in Farming Accident

A 71-year-old Warsaw man was killed following a farming accident. The accident took place around 9:13PM on Thursday in the 23000 block of Township Road 376 in Perry Township. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Strickler was operating a tractor and brush hog on a farm field when the corner of the brush hog caught a tree along the wood line. The tree was pulled from the ground and as it fell struck Strickler, pinning him on the tractor.
WARSAW, OH
wtuz.com

Bolivar Strawberry Festival Returns June 9th – 11th

Mary Alice Reporting – Back for its 16th year, the Strawberry Festival in Bolivar has events lined up Thursday through Saturday. Events are happening on June 9th from 4 pm to 10 pm with the midway, featuring amusement rides, open starting at 5 pm. For Friday, the midway is...
BOLIVAR, OH
consistentlycurious.com

10 Exciting Things To Do While Staying At The Salt Fork Lodge Cabins

Overlooking sparkling Salt Fork Lake, cozy cabins rest peacefully on the shoreline, making it a perfect relaxing Ohio retreat. Whether you want to spend time out on the lake fishing, relaxing poolside with a cold drink, or getting out for a scenic hike, the cabins at Salt Fork Lodge offer guests a tranquil escape.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Local school’s Pride-themed spirit rock covered up twice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dundee school board member is asking the district to respond after the middle school’s pride-theme spirit rock was vandalized. The Dundee Middle School’s diversity club painted the school’s spirit rock with rainbows last week to celebrate Pride month. Dundee Community School Board Trustee, Tara McKenzie, said it was vandalized less than 6 hours after the club painted it.
DUNDEE, OH
