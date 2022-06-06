ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order on school safety, but quiet on gun control

By Adam Friedman, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Monday aimed in his view at "enhancing school safety," but the order doesn't mention guns.

The order, signed Monday, requires school districts to update their school safety plan and conduct security assessments while also directing the department of commerce to evaluate law enforcement training standards in active shooter situations.

Lee's order comes less than two weeks after 19 students and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The accused shooter was an 18-year-old who purchased an AR-15-style rifle legally.

Tennessee law does not allow all 18-year-olds to purchase guns. For instance, a person must be 21 years old or at least 18 years old and in the military or an honorably discharged veteran to purchase a handgun. But there are loopholes in state and federal law, such as sales at gun shows or between private parties, that those under 21 could potentially use to purchase guns like an AR-15-style rifle.

Lee has been a strong advocate for loosening gun laws in the state. In 2021, he pushed and signed legislation allowing those over 21 to carry a handgun without a permit. It applies to those 18- to 20-years-old if they are in the military.

Lee said his administration is not looking at any more restrictions to guns, like registries or age-restrictions.

“No one knows the root causes of this violence,” Lee said. “There isn’t a clear answer.”

But Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, called Lee's executive order "toothless" for not addressing the "root causes of gun violence."

"Lee acknowledges that there is a serious gun violence problem plaguing our society and threatening our children’s safety," Clemmons said. "He is shamefully unwilling to take the substantive action necessary to effectively address it."

What does the executive order do?

The order is targeted at addressing parents, schools and law enforcement concerns, but does not have any mention of guns.

The order creates a school safety resource and engagement guide for parents while encouraging them to engage in community discussions with law enforcement about securing schools.

For schools, the order directs state agencies to provide additional guidance on implementing existing safety laws.

This includes updating school safety plans, providing recommendations on improving school building security and repurposing existing staff to help with safety and mental health issues.

The state's commerce department will also review all law enforcement training and plans around active shooter situations.

“This order strengthens accountability and transparency around existing school safety planning and assures Tennessee parents that our efforts to protect students and teachers will continue," Lee said in a statement announcing the executive action.

Gov. Bill Lee's executive order 97 on school safety by USA TODAY Network on Scribd

Adam Friedman is The Tennessean’s state government and politics reporter. Reach him by email at afriedman@tennessean.com.

Comments / 2

Cory Deal
4d ago

We already have laws on the books to address firearms. They need to enforce the laws that are already there. We have enough gun control. Let's secure the schools.

