Mike Rooney squatted near the edge of the dugout as Caden Dana put a squeeze on the final out, and a range of emotions hit Don Bosco Prep’s head coach. This is what he, the coaching staff and the team have been striving for since the beginning of tryouts back in March. There have been ups and downs with Don Bosco this entire year, with a high being a win over Buford (Ga.) the then-No. 2 ranked team in the country on April 6 and lows like a stunning loss in the quarterfinals of the Bergen County Tournament to Ramapo.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO