Apex, NC

Citing threats of violence, Apex cancels drag queen story hour during Pride Festival

By Josh Shaffer
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

Apex has canceled the drag queen story hour planned for its upcoming Pride Festival amid threats of violence, according to the mayor’s Facebook page.

Mayor Jacques Gilbert posted a notice Saturday explaining that he approached the Apex Festival Committee with feedback from citizens, at which point the committee decided to pull the story hour from Saturday’s pride event.

On Monday, he added a note saying he would not tolerate hate speech and would disable any further comments on the post.

“It continues to be my goal that all voices in the community are represented,” Gilbert wrote.

Town Council Member Audra Killingsworth posted a comment on Gilbert’s announcement saying the council had received numerous complaints about the story hour. In recent weeks they had escalated to violent threats sent to the festival commission, she said.

“Because of those threats, the commission decided to pull the drag queen story hour from the kids zone,” Killingsworth wrote. “I’m disappointed and frustrated, but I do want to have an amazing Pride event that is still going to feature drag performances on stage.”

Multiple comments posted before the mayor’s Monday announcement showed disappointment in the town giving into bullies.

“This was THE Pride event I was planning to attend with my toddler,” wrote Shaina Roth. “Very disappointed in the event organizers who were swayed by hateful, misguided comments.”

Comments / 10

Dixie Rekt
4d ago

Attention Alphabet Soup community: We the normal rest of the population refuse to participate in and enable your mental illness! 🏳️‍🌈‍⃠🏳️‍⚧️‍⃠

Reply(6)
17
The TRUTH
3d ago

Am Black: Being married to to PETS 🐕 😺 is next on the Democratic party AGENDA. This is ONE of the reasons Putin have nuclear weapons pointed ☝️☝️ at the united state in REAL TIME.

Reply
3
Keith Sinquefield
3d ago

Sounds like Apex needs to be canceled to want to go along with this pride mess. There is no pride too it. Only total sickness. Glad I don't have to call Apex home.

Reply
3
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

