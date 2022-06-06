Raising Oklahoma: Backyard Safety for Children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As summer kicks into full gear, meal sites across Oklahoma are opening their doors and providing free meals to children and youth, ages 18 and under. Any Oklahoman 18 years of age and younger is eligible to receive a free meal at any of the hundreds of participating meal sites while they are out of school on summer break. In addition to children 18 and under, individuals 21 and under who are participating in state education programs for people with disabilities may also be eligible to receive meals.

