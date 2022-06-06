ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Raising Oklahoma: Backyard Safety for Children

By Shelby Cargill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know one of the most dangerous places for a child could be in...

Stroud service plaza between Tulsa and Oklahoma City without power, no fuel

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the Stroud service plaza on Turner Turnpike near Chandler has no power. "Those traveling westbound on the Turner Turnpike may want to fill their gas tank before hitting the road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa," OTA said in a press release. " The service plaza at Stroud is without electricity, meaning fuel pumps are not working and the McDonald's restaurant cannot prepare food."
TULSA, OK
Meal sites opening doors across Oklahoma for kids summer feeding program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As summer kicks into full gear, meal sites across Oklahoma are opening their doors and providing free meals to children and youth, ages 18 and under. Any Oklahoman 18 years of age and younger is eligible to receive a free meal at any of the hundreds of participating meal sites while they are out of school on summer break. In addition to children 18 and under, individuals 21 and under who are participating in state education programs for people with disabilities may also be eligible to receive meals.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Growing Oklahoma: How to Get Rid of those Skeeters

Skeeters got you ichin andyou don't kow what to do. Well, OSU Extension Educator, Josh Campbell is back with some tips. Check out this website with mosquito resources to help you FIGHT THE BITE. You can drop by the Oklahoma County OSU extension center on NE 63rd Street in OKC...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
Get Deals on Wheels at Wade's RV

Little Wade and Wade's RV are back to help us roll into the weekend in style. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Wad's RV is located at 654 Pryors Court in Goldsby. You can visit them...
GOLDSBY, OK
Epic Paintball Park

Malcolm Tubbs visits Epic Paintball Park at 9420 W Interstate 40 Service Rd in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405) 679-3742 or click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AG O'Connor requests execution dates for 25 Oklahoma inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Attorney General John O’Connor has asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set execution dates for 25 prisoners on Friday. These are the first execution dates being sought in Oklahoma since the federal court’s ruling that the State’s execution protocol does not create an unconstitutional risk of pain and suffering.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma attorney general announces settlement with Tri-State Medical Supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced a settlement on Friday with Tri-State Medical Supplies, a former Oklahoma-based company. O'Connor said the company agreed to resolve allegations that it violated the Oklahoma Medicaid False Claims Act by inflating prices and shipping charges of durable medical equipment.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Man punches nurse after getting COVID-19 diagnosis, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Police say David Buck punched his nurse after getting a COVID-19 diagnosis. According to court documents, this happened on Wednesday at the St. Anthony's Hospital in Midwest City at the facility's behavioral unit. Court papers outline that Buck already had a felony in California...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" to film in Luther on June 13

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — The upcoming Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone is planning to shoot in Luther, Oklahoma on Monday, June 13. The Luther Police Department took to Facebook to announce that parts of Ash St. at NE 3rd at the old McClures Sugar Shaker will be closed down for filming.
LUTHER, OK
Oklahoma City police warn residents to be vigilant of kidnapping scam calls

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are getting a number of kidnapping scam calls. Police said detectives in the robbery unit have noticed virtual kidnapping calls where the suspects will contact someone and tell them a family member is being held hostage and ransom is needed to free them, often through a wire transfer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma lawmaker to file legislation restoring powers to tourism commission

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson announced that he's preparing legislation that would restore powers to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission. His legislation would include the ability to hire and fire the agency’s executive director and restoring oversight of contracts and financial expenditures. “Our...
OKLAHOMA STATE
$166K recovered in back wages for convenience store workers in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An investigation has found a Shawnee gas station and convenience store made illegal deductions from workers’ pay. Sparky’s Kwick Stop Stores required workers to pay for smocks, uniforms and cash register shortages that reduced employee’s hourly rate of pay below $7.25 per hour, leading to violations.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Beach Boys to perform in Oklahoma City this fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Beach Boys, featuring Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, will perform in Oklahoma City later this year. The band will play at the Civic Center Music Hall on September 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on June 10 at the Civic Center's website....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Stillwater police looking for 13-year-olds last seen in January 2022

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are searching for two boys who ran away in January. Police said a school resource officer was contacted by staff at Stillwater Middle School around 9 a.m. back on January 13. "The staff advised that both Jaime Brown and Patrick Frank rode the...
STILLWATER, OK
Active shooter simulator helps Enid police prepare for real life situations

Enid, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid police department has a new active shooting simulator that helps officers train for potentially deadly situations. Officers say this technology, which is a first in Oklahoma, could help keep you and your family safe. Enid police got the VirTra training system a few...
ENID, OK
Ted Cruz endorses Ryan Walters: 'Ryan is a tireless advocate for students'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Texas Senator Ted Cruz has announced his endorsement for Oklahoma Sate Superintendent candidate Ryan Walters. "I’m proud to endorse Ryan Walters for Oklahoma State Superintendent. Ryan is a tireless advocate for students and he will fight to keep CRT out of the classroom and Oklahoma schools open. I ask my fellow conservatives to join me in supporting Ryan," tweeted Cruz.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Man arrested after assaulting, threatening Tulsa hospital staff, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man they say assaulted medical staff and made threats at a hospital on Thursday. Officers responded to a hospital near 21st and Utica just after 5 p.m. yesterday where hospital security had the suspect, identified as Reuben Cheatum, handcuffed. Witnesses told...
TULSA, OK

