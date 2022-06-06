Opening Date Announced For New Italian Eatery In Fairfield County

The opening date is approaching for a new Fairfield County restaurant that will offer a seasonal menu featuring a wide variety of Italian dishes.

Cugine’s Italian is set to open in Harbor Point in Stamford on Friday, June 10, representatives said.

The eatery is located at 121 Towne St. and is owned by John and Morgan Nealon.

In the announcement, Morgan said the menu will feature familiar Italian favorites, along with new dishes, and the kitchen will be led by Executive Chef Rick O’Connor.

Some appetizers include steamed clams with Calabrian chili butter and Crostini with whipped ricotta and roasted grapes.

The eatery will also offer a wide selection of housemade pasta dishes, such as wild boat gnocchi, lumache, and baby octopus puttanesca.

“We are counting down the days to welcome our guests into this one-of-a-kind space in Fairfield County,” John Nealon. “We have worked to create a unique atmosphere with a dark green and gold color scheme, crystal antique chandeliers dimmed to create mood lighting, black and white artwork and curated music playlist. This all creates a moody but comfortable backdrop for our classic food and beverage menus.”

The restaurant will have seats for more than 80 guests, representatives said.

Reservations are currently available through OpenTable or by calling 203-276-9266.