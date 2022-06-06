ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Opening Date Announced For New Italian Eatery In Fairfield County

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

The opening date is approaching for a new Fairfield County restaurant that will offer a seasonal menu featuring a wide variety of Italian dishes.

Cugine’s Italian is set to open in Harbor Point in Stamford on Friday, June 10, representatives said.

The eatery is located at 121 Towne St. and is owned by John and Morgan Nealon.

In the announcement, Morgan said the menu will feature familiar Italian favorites, along with new dishes, and the kitchen will be led by Executive Chef Rick O’Connor.

Some appetizers include steamed clams with Calabrian chili butter and Crostini with whipped ricotta and roasted grapes.

The eatery will also offer a wide selection of housemade pasta dishes, such as wild boat gnocchi, lumache, and baby octopus puttanesca.

“We are counting down the days to welcome our guests into this one-of-a-kind space in Fairfield County,” John Nealon. “We have worked to create a unique atmosphere with a dark green and gold color scheme, crystal antique chandeliers dimmed to create mood lighting, black and white artwork and curated music playlist. This all creates a moody but comfortable backdrop for our classic food and beverage menus.”

The restaurant will have seats for more than 80 guests, representatives said.

Reservations are currently available through OpenTable or by calling 203-276-9266.

Comments / 0

Related
heystamford.com

Cugine’s Italian Opens This Weekend in Stamford’s Harbor Point

Just a few short weeks ago we shared the news that Stamford restaurateurs John and Morgan Nealon would be opening a new restaurant in the Harbor Point neighborhood of Stamford. I’m excited to share that this new restaurant – Cugine’s Italian – officially opens this weekend (beginning Friday, June 10)
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
Stamford, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Restaurants
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Fairfield County, CT
Lifestyle
Stamford, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Stamford, CT
Restaurants
Fairfield County, CT
Food & Drinks
Stamford, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Seacoast Current

Most Expensive New England Home at $100 Million With Prohibition-Era Whiskey in the Cellar Has Sold, Here’s Who Bought It

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Wow! This estate has been in the William Ziegler family since 1905. Ziegler was a baking soda magnate who originally built this estate as a summer getaway to the country.
DARIEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Breakfast-Coffee Spot Opens On Whitney

After sampling three ​“amazing” drinks, Lily Kitfield-Vernon knew she had found that ​“new local spot” within walking distance she’d been waiting for. Kitfield-Vernon ordered those three drinks (an iced mocha, iced green tea, and an iced coffee) at Poppy’s Coffee + Kitchen which opened last week at 374 Whitney Ave.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

(WFSB) - 2 Connecticut spots landed on a list of “America’s 30 best lobster rolls.”. It starts with a quarter pound of fresh lobster, a little lemon, a whole lot of melted butter, and, of course, these waterfront views which create a crustacean combination that’s tough to beat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Italian Dishes#Mood Lighting#Antique#Food Drink#Harbor Point#Calabrian#Opentable
WTNH.com

Shelton Gift Boutique opens, features local artists and crafters

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — From all that came out of the pandemic, support for small businesses was one of the positives. So much so, that a Shelton man has now opened a gift shop specially designed to showcase the work of local entrepreneurs. It’s called the Shelton Gift Boutique.
SHELTON, CT
ctbites.com

Haven Hot Chicken Opening June 18th in Orange CT

Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, has announced its opening of a second location in Orange, Connecticut. The Grand Opening weekend kicks off on June 18, featuring family friendly activities and giveaways. Located at 550 Boston Post Road, the 1400 square foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
ORANGE, CT
whiteplainscnr.com

NEW PLAYLAND ON EVE OF PLANNED OPENING TOMORROW–PREVIEW THE PARK! GET SEASON PASS.

WPCNR PLAYLAND TODAY. By John F. Bailey, June 8, 2022:. 24 hours from now Standard Amusements is scheduled to open Playland at 10:00 A.M. and closing at 3 P.M. On Friday Saturday and Sunday this weekend the new Playland opens at noon and closes at 10P.M. Next Week Playland will be open from 4 to 10 P.M. each evening on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and resume 12 to 10 P.M. hours on Friday. Admission information are at the bottom of the Pre-opening pictures shot by WPNCR yesterday.
RYE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
105.5 The Wolf

A Local Legend Has the Fattest Grinders in All of Connecticut

Please forgive me D'Amelio and Nardelli families. Also, I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I'm about to say to Ann's Deli, Katz's Deli, and Sweet Bella. This simple Waterbury boy has moved to Torrington, and I've finally tried a grinder from a longtime local legend that my new neighbors have been telling me about, and damn, I'm going to stick around for awhile.
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Admits To Illegal Dumping

The owner of a New York business has admitted to unlawfully disposing of construction and demolition debris.David Gutierrez, of Ulster County, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of the unlawful disposal of solid waste in excess of 70 cubic yards on Monday, May 23, according to the New York St…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

This Eatery Serves Best Ribs On Long Island, Voters Say

A new eatery has earned the distinction of having “Long Island’s Best Ribs,” according to a new poll.Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”Organizers of the contest h…
GARDEN CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

NYC Restaurant Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

One of the latest upcoming NYC restaurants to expand across the Hudson is Naya, which is expected to open an outlet in Paramus. Founded in 2010, the chain already operates ten locations with at least three more scheduled. It’s known for Middle Eastern food that’s “cooked from scratch with quality...
PARAMUS, NJ
zip06.com

Surf’s Up at Branford Point

William Lee enjoys a day at the beach at Branford Point on June 5 with his children Jax, 5, and Grace, 4, as they dig and their own pool out of the sand.
BRANFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Bergen County Native With Terminal Cancer Works Through Living List Of Dreams

Support is on the rise for a courageous Bergen County woman diagnosed with a terminal and incurable form of breast cancer as she works through a living list of dreams. Cassie Romano of Emerson — a behavior therapist who worked with children with autism — was initially diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in January 2020, according to a GoFundMe that documents her difficult journey.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
290K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy