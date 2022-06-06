ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylesville VFD Food Pantry Event Coming Up June 17th

By Marc Summers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gaylesville Fire Department will be hosting their first Mobile Food...

chattanoogapulse.com

Catoosa County Fireworks Fest to Celebrate Independence Day Weekend

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners invites the community to the third annual Catoosa County Fireworks Fest, a family friendly celebration of Independence Day weekend that will include spectacular fireworks, live music, food, children’s activities, and a crafts market on Saturday, July 2 at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater, 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Bartow Health Department to Relocate Clinical Services to Temporary Location

Bartow Health Department to Relocate Clinical Services to Temporary Location during renovation. CARTERSVILLE, GA: Clinical services at the Bartow County Health Department will relocate later this month to a facility at 5355 Highway 20, Cartersville, for an anticipated 18-24-month period while the current health department building at 100 Zena Drive is enlarged and remodeled. The health department will be closed on June 20 for a state holiday and from June 21-23 for moving. Health department clinical services will resume Friday, June 24, at the 5355 Highway 20 location.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WAFF

Lake house under construction destroyed in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A home at The Reserve in Guntersville is a complete loss following a Thursday fire. According to Guntersville Firefighters on the scene, the house was 85% complete before the fire. The structure was burnt to the stonework. No one was hurt. Margaret Ann Wheeler Bibb told...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Businesses opening at Guntersville's new City Harbor

Guntersville's new City Harbor is in the midst of a rolling open as new businesses wait to open their doors. Home Re.Decor, Another Broken Egg Café, The Wake Eatery and The Brewers Co-Op have already opened. The Cigar Room, Big Mike's Steakhouse, Levi's on the Lake and La Esquina...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

On-Going Police Presence Reported at Walnut Park School in Gadsden

Details are sketchy however the Gadsden EMA Facebook page contained the message saying “Please avoid the area of Walnut Park around the school. There is an ongoing police incident. All children at the school are safe. Please avoid that area and further information will be provided as needed.”. That...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Alliagor spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An unexpected resident made an appearance at a Madison apartment complex. An alligator joined many Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartment residents on their daily walk along the lake. “People come to fish here and everybody enjoys it but now people get scared,” said seven-year resident Wanda...
MADISON, AL
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia church sees 40 baptisms in 40 days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Pastor Rhys Stenner recalls the day a small tree in his yard got crushed. A crew of tree cutters had been called in to remove a fallen oak that was leaning precariously against an ash, creating a hazard that had to be dealt with. “I told...
wbrc.com

Tree falls on home after heavy rainfall, wind gusts in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman in Gadsden says heavy rainfall and wind gusts brought a tree down on her home. Renay Reeves says trees on a vacant lot near her home have been a problem for years. She’s complained to city officials and tried to get the property owner to do something about it.
GADSDEN, AL
WGAU

Metro church agrees to pay $13.1M to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

A metro Atlanta church will pay more than $13.1 million to leave its denomination after a year-long battle with conference leaders. Lawyers confirmed that Mt. Bethel and the North Georgia Methodist Conference agreed to the multi-million settlement last week. Under the settlement, Mt. Bethel will drop UMC from its name.
thecitymenus.com

UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader!. Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville,...
CARROLLTON, GA
WAAY-TV

2 injured, lanes blocked by Decatur wreck involving tractor-trailer

Decatur Police are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries on Beltline Road near Trinity Lane. Police say traffic is down to one northbound lane and one southbound, so drivers should seek an alternate route if possible. If not possible, expect delays and use extra caution in the area. An...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Chicken Salad Chick and more plan to open in Athens

Athens City Council on Monday approved three projects that will bring a variety of new shopping options for the city, something often requested by residents. The first of the three, dubbed "Noon Athens Project" in a release from the city, will be located on U.S. 72 East, near Interstate 65, behind Wendy's. TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below are all set to open here, bringing 125 jobs.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Police seeking public's help locating suspect in gas theft

Rising gas prices are leading to more gasoline thefts. Athens Police are looking for the driver of a Chrysler 200. Police say the driver pumped $67.02 in gas Thursday at a business on Browns Ferry Street, then drove off without paying. They released a photo of the man Friday morning....
ATHENS, AL

