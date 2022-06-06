Gaylesville VFD Food Pantry Event Coming Up June 17th

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners invites the community to the third annual Catoosa County Fireworks Fest, a family friendly celebration of Independence Day weekend that will include spectacular fireworks, live music, food, children’s activities, and a crafts market on Saturday, July 2 at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater, 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
Bartow Health Department to Relocate Clinical Services to Temporary Location during renovation. CARTERSVILLE, GA: Clinical services at the Bartow County Health Department will relocate later this month to a facility at 5355 Highway 20, Cartersville, for an anticipated 18-24-month period while the current health department building at 100 Zena Drive is enlarged and remodeled. The health department will be closed on June 20 for a state holiday and from June 21-23 for moving. Health department clinical services will resume Friday, June 24, at the 5355 Highway 20 location.
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A home at The Reserve in Guntersville is a complete loss following a Thursday fire. According to Guntersville Firefighters on the scene, the house was 85% complete before the fire. The structure was burnt to the stonework. No one was hurt. Margaret Ann Wheeler Bibb told...
Guntersville's new City Harbor is in the midst of a rolling open as new businesses wait to open their doors. Home Re.Decor, Another Broken Egg Café, The Wake Eatery and The Brewers Co-Op have already opened. The Cigar Room, Big Mike's Steakhouse, Levi's on the Lake and La Esquina...
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police advised members of the public to avoid the area around Walnut Park Elementary in Gadsden due to an incident Monday morning. Photos show a heavy police presence in the area, but little information has been provided by law enforcement. In a brief statement, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said that […]
Details are sketchy however the Gadsden EMA Facebook page contained the message saying “Please avoid the area of Walnut Park around the school. There is an ongoing police incident. All children at the school are safe. Please avoid that area and further information will be provided as needed.”. That...
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An unexpected resident made an appearance at a Madison apartment complex. An alligator joined many Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartment residents on their daily walk along the lake. “People come to fish here and everybody enjoys it but now people get scared,” said seven-year resident Wanda...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Pastor Rhys Stenner recalls the day a small tree in his yard got crushed. A crew of tree cutters had been called in to remove a fallen oak that was leaning precariously against an ash, creating a hazard that had to be dealt with. “I told...
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman in Gadsden says heavy rainfall and wind gusts brought a tree down on her home. Renay Reeves says trees on a vacant lot near her home have been a problem for years. She’s complained to city officials and tried to get the property owner to do something about it.
A metro Atlanta church will pay more than $13.1 million to leave its denomination after a year-long battle with conference leaders. Lawyers confirmed that Mt. Bethel and the North Georgia Methodist Conference agreed to the multi-million settlement last week. Under the settlement, Mt. Bethel will drop UMC from its name.
Decatur Police are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries on Beltline Road near Trinity Lane. Police say traffic is down to one northbound lane and one southbound, so drivers should seek an alternate route if possible. If not possible, expect delays and use extra caution in the area. An...
An employee of Home Depot in Floyd County, Georgia – Jessica Marie Payne, age 24 of Rome – was jailed after she was accused of stealing money from the company. (Coosa Valley News/www,coosavalleynews.com)
Athens City Council on Monday approved three projects that will bring a variety of new shopping options for the city, something often requested by residents. The first of the three, dubbed "Noon Athens Project" in a release from the city, will be located on U.S. 72 East, near Interstate 65, behind Wendy's. TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below are all set to open here, bringing 125 jobs.
Rising gas prices are leading to more gasoline thefts. Athens Police are looking for the driver of a Chrysler 200. Police say the driver pumped $67.02 in gas Thursday at a business on Browns Ferry Street, then drove off without paying. They released a photo of the man Friday morning....
