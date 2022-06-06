Gaylesville VFD Food Pantry Event Coming Up June 17th

Bartow Health Department to Relocate Clinical Services to Temporary Location during renovation. CARTERSVILLE, GA: Clinical services at the Bartow County Health Department will relocate later this month to a facility at 5355 Highway 20, Cartersville, for an anticipated 18-24-month period while the current health department building at 100 Zena Drive is enlarged and remodeled. The health department will be closed on June 20 for a state holiday and from June 21-23 for moving. Health department clinical services will resume Friday, June 24, at the 5355 Highway 20 location.

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO