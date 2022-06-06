Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

CNN — Elon Musk issued his most direct threat yet to walk away from his purchase of Twitter on Monday, openly accusing the social media company of breaching the merger agreement by not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts.

Musk alleged that Twitter is “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights” as outlined by the deal in a letter to Twitter’s head of legal, policy, and trust, Vijaya Gadde.

“This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement,” an attorney representing Musk wrote to the company.

Musk has demanded that Twitter turn over information about its testing methodologies to support its claims that bots and fake accounts constitute less than 5% of the platform’s active user base, a figure the company has consistently stated for years in boilerplate public disclosures. Musk has also called for doing his own independent assessment based on Twitter data.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter. Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, has stood by his company’s longtime spam metric.

Musk has alleged that the true number of spam accounts is likely much more, potentially as high as 90%. Musk has previously said the acquisition “cannot move forward” until the company provides “proof” of its spam metric, CNN reported.

Some Wall Street analysts have said this pushback may be a case of buyer’s remorse and an effort to pressure Twitter into negotiating a lower price for the $44 billion deal.

Monday’s letter speculated that Twitter may be “withholding the requested data due to concern for what Mr. Musk’s own analysis of that data will uncover.”

In making the agreement to buy Twitter, Musk has made spam bots on the platform a central issue. He has vowed to defeat them of “die trying,” even as he has described Twitter as being vital to “the future of civilization.”