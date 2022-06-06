ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pondera County, MT

Pondera County’s Collecting E-Waste

By Jerry Puffer
By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pondera County Recycling Coalition will be hosting an e-waste collection event this Friday, & Saturday, the 10th, & 11th.

ksenam.com

KSEN AM 1150

Dupuyer Goes Wide Open & City Wide

This weekend, there'll be a city-wide yard sale down at the Dupuyer Community Hall, & it's going to be a ball. This city-wide event will run both Saturday AND Sunday, from 9, until 2. With so much good stuff up for grabs, they couldn't fit it all in, in a day!
DUPUYER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Addisyn Bengtson Spearheading Marias Fairgrounds Flagpole Project

Since the age of eight, Addisyn Bengtson has been active in 4-H, finding her passion in livestock, vet science, and cake decorating projects. As she has grown, she has added the Teen Leadership project, where a teen develops a project of their own for the year and builds their leadership skills through the process. When selecting a project this year, Addisyn said, “I noticed there weren’t a lot of flags in the barns at the (Marias) fairgrounds, but we have a lot of veterans come to the fair and it’s good to show respect for them at a big event.”
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

BIGGER Prizes Than Ever In Galata

The Galata Good Neighbor Club's hosting the annual Flag Day potluck picnic next Tuesday (6/14,) at the Galata Community Hall. It's going to be a ball so come on up to the North Country & for food, drinks & games with BIGGER prizes than ever before! All the FUN will get underway at 6, Tuesday eve. If you'd like, bring along a favorite dish to share with your "good neighbors."
GALATA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Transfusions Needed 4 Infant Deliveries

More than 15 million red blood cells, platelets & plasma were transfused in 2019. That works out to 42,000 blood components used by patients on a daily basis. In fact, transfusions are needed in every 1 out of 83 infant deliveries. In Conrad, there's a Blood Drive scheduled for this Thursday, the 9th, at the Conrad Mission Church. Hours will be from 11 until 5, on Thursday afternoon. By the way, 46% of patients who received a platelet transfusion have a type of cancer. Stop by the church Thursday afternoon if you can...
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Cool Cars @ Shelby Carousel

Our Shelby Carousel's tonight (Friday) from 5, until 8, & tomorrow on(Saturday from noon until 8. They'll be open this Sunday too, & the Hi-Line Antique & Classic Car Club will be cruising into the carousel this Sunday morning at 11. Come check out the cars & visit with car club members before you grab some ice cream & ride the carousel. It's all going to be swell this weekend at the Shelby Carousel.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Blackfoot Polling Place MOVED

The Glacier County Blackfoot polling location (Precinct 11) has been moved from the Deloris Salois Residence over to the CCD Center (De Lasalle School) in Browning. Don't worry about a thing, the polls will open at 7, in the morning tomorrow (Tuesday) & remain open until 8, in the evening. For more information or any questions, please call Glacier County Elections in Cut Bank, at 873 3609, or the Browning Satellite Office at 873 36900, extension 9096, a for more information.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

It’s Back Monday @ The Shelby Library

Our Toole County Library here in Shelby, will commence their summer reading program this Monday afternoon. The program will run every Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock through June, with grades K-5 invited to come by for some sizzling summer reading fun. Get more information at 424 8345. Here comes Summer 22...
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

School Starts Monday In Valier

VACATION Bible School...the Valier Methodist Church will be holding their Vacation Bible School this coming Monday, the 13th, through Wednesday, the 15th. The fun will run from 9 to noon on Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, for children in K-6. If you'd like to preregister your child, please call 279 3473, by this Saturday, & leave a message...
VALIER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Hey Mom, What’s For Lunch?

We'll be finding out today...our Shelby Summer Food Programs gets underway today (Wed 6/8) over at the Shelby Elementary Cafeteria, & lunch will be on the platter every day through Friday, August 12th, from 11, to 12:30. Don't worry about a thing...they'll be serving up breakfast too, weekday mornings between 8, & 10, as we continue to enjoy Summer 22.
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Happy (& clean) Trails To You

Cut Bank Trails will be hosting their "Trail Clean Up Day" this Saturday morning between 10, & 12 noon. Volunteers should meet out at the Coulee trailhead on the corner of 7th Avenue & Dean Drive. Don't worry about a thing, cool fresh water will be provided.
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Teton Election Office OPEN Saturday

The Teton County Election office down in Choteau, will be open tomorrow (Saturday) morning from 9, to noon, for absentee ballots, voter registration & absentee ballot drop off. Don't worry about a thing, but absentee ballots will NOT be available, & registration will be CLOSED after 12 noon on Monday, the 6th. For more information, please call Paula at 590 1379.
CHOTEAU, MT
KSEN AM 1150

We’ve Got A Real Blood CRISIS!

Fewer folks have been donating blood since the beginning of our pandemic, & the American Red Cross calls it a "Blood CRISIS. This "crisis" is a real problem here in our Montana rural communities. Don't worry about a thing, there's been a Blood Drive scheduled for THIS Thursday, here Shelby, over at the civic center. Donation hours Thursday afternoon will be from noon until 6, when we'll have an opportunity to donate the "Gift of Life." Come on, let's kick it up a notch...
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Gold Butte Whitlash Saturday Services

American Legion Post 73, will be hosting a Memorial Day program tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 9, up at Gold Butte Cemetery. There'll be also be a service at the Whitlash Cemetery at 11, z7 followed by a memorial at the Trinity Cemetery. Don't worry about a thing, Sweetgrass, & Sunburst will be having their Memorial Day programs on Sunday, & I'll be blogging soon on those services on my Puff Man Blog.
WHITLASH, MT
KSEN AM 1150

BIG Week Ahead For The Golden Triangle

BIG week coming up this week for our Golden Triangle as Summer 22 rolls on. A community event's pertaining to DUI's in the county is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Over in Chester, St. Mary's Catholic Church will be hosting a Farmers Union FREE camp on Tuesday. There'll be a Veterans Affairs Service Officer visiting with veterans in Shelby & Cut Bank, on Wednesday, & we'll have a blood drive on Thursday, over at the Shelby Civic Center. Come Thursday evening, Whoop-Up Trail Days will kick off with a Calcutta at the Branding Iron in Conrad. Fasten your seatbelts for another big week under our Montana Big Sky...I'm ready for some Whoop-Up rhubarb pie!
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Let’s Meet @ Valier’s Gazebo

Valier Community Cleanup Day is scheduled for THIS Saturday. You're all invited to join in & help out Saturday morning at 9, at Gazebo Park. Our Memorial Weekend Saturday weather forecast for Valier, looks great too, with high temperatures in the swinging 60's. Volunteers are encouraged to bring along their own gloves & tools.
VALIER, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Services Monday On The Hi-Line

Canadian Soldier Lt. Col. John McCrae was inspired back in the spring of 1915, to write the powerful poem, "In Flanders Fields," after seeing a war-scarred field of bright red poppies. In his poem, the Lt. Colonel was honoring the lives lost in World War 1, & thus the poppy became a symbol of remembrance within the military community. Memorial Day services will be held this Monday morning at Joplin Cemetery at 10, & Chester Cemetery an hour later at 11. More than 645,000 have lost their lives in service to our country since the first world war. This weekend, we have a real opportunity to remember our military men & women who paid the ultimate price as we pay tribute to the fallen. I'll be keeping you posted & updated on our other Golden Triangle Memorial Day services on the Puff Man Show in the afternoons on KSEN, along with my Puff Man blog.
JOPLIN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Browning’s Brittney Wagner Named a UM Presidential Leadership Scholar

MISSOULA – The Davidson Honors College at the University of Montana recently announced recipients of the 2022 Presidential Leadership Scholarship, the University’s most prestigious academic recognition for incoming students. The 24 Presidential Leadership Scholars, including Browning's Brittney Wagner, were chosen from the DHC’s largest-ever cohort of applicants from...
BROWNING, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Hire On In CB & Save A Life

Cut Bank is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. Aspiring applicants MUST be at least 15 years of age, & able to pass a lifeguard test. BTW, they're also looking for folks to work the concessions. Applications are DUE in this Friday, the 27th, & are available at Cut Bank City Hall on West Main. Here comes summer...
JOBS
KSEN AM 1150

KILLER Grizzlies In Glacier

For more than half a century, grizzly bears roamed free in our national parks without causing a human fatality. This all changed on an August 1967, evening when 2 separate & unrelated campers, a distance apart, were savagely mangled & killed by enraged bears. Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, I'll have Jack Olsen's true account of the grizzly attack over in Glacier, "Night of the Grizzlies" up for grabs on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The Chicago Tribune reports "Night of the Grizzlies" is "A breathtaking, thrilling fascinating book...suspense that makes it impossible to put down." 9 pages of bone chilling photographs by the Flathead Valley's George Ostrem, are featured in the book. Be the 1st caller in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question & WIN this page turner. You'll want to stock up on bear spray on your next visit to Glacier...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

