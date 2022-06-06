Sinkhole Reportedly Affecting Traffic on Part of Old U-S 41 North of Vincennes

The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 22nd on US 231 in Daviess County for bridge work. Work is scheduled to continue through mid-July. Crews will begin work on the bridge over First Creek which includes a thin bridge deck overlay and paving...
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Warrick County say part of S.R. 66 was closed in Newburgh because of a car fire. It happened near the Sonic restaurant before noon on Friday. Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene.
Multiple emergency management agencies responded to the Big Rivers R.D. Green plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County on Tuesday following reports of two men who had "fallen into a hole." Tags. Kentucky. 2 people die at Henderson County power plant after falling into a hole. Multiple emergency management...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair is doing its part to keep the fair open to everyone. Organizers are introducing the family fair pass. They say it's a package that makes going to the fair more affordable. The pass is $100. It includes two ride passes, money...
Funeral arrangements have been made for two men who died in an incident that happened Tuesday at the Big Rivers R.D. Green Plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County. The life of 34-year-old Eric Williams of Henderson will be remembered at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, during a funeral service at the Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An end-of-life military dismantling and recycling facility plans to expand in Knox County. The facility is operated by Metallum LLC, a client of Moench Engineering in Plainfield, Indiana. This matter will be heard in at a Knox County Zoning Board meeting on July 21st. However, some area residents have some concerns […]
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of Gage McCoy, age 15, of Boonville, IN. Gage McCoy died at St. Vincent/Ascension Hospital after being taken there due to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident at Lincoln State Park. Date...
A Carmi man was arrested on a warrant for unlawful violation of an order of protection. 39 year old Matthew Sneed was arrested by White County Police Wednesday at around 3pm. Bond was posted at $500, Sneed paid bond and was released later that day.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a Tuesday morning crash involving a motorcycle. It happened just after 4:00 on the 3600 block of Old Paris Road. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the motorcycle driver was Connie Hylman of West Terre Haute. Police said Hylman left the road and crashed into a utility pole.
Daviess County Rural Water has issued a precautionary Boil Advisory for customers on 575 East north of 550 North, 600 North east of 575 East, all the way to 700 East, and 650 east north of 600 North to the address of 6417 North 650 east. It is recommended that...
For a lot of Evansville residents, Tuesday, June 8, 1982, is a day that they will never forget. Some were in the middle of the school day, some were preparing to graduate, and others were out saving lives. It started out as a nice day, and by lunchtime winds as strong as a hurricane took out trees and power lines.
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with Leed Selling Tools Corporation say they are cutting several jobs at their Dubois and Vanderburgh County locations. According to a WARN notice, the corporation’s centers in the two counties will be reduced after their assets were acquired by Sampling International. Officials say...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was killed in a fatal dump truck accident on Interstate 64 in Floyd County on Wednesday morning. Floyd County police officers responded to the crash that involved the dump truck and a GMC pickup truck around 8:45 a.m. near the 120 mile marker, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms emergency crews were called to an accident on the Owensboro bypass. According to a social media post Monday afternoon, the Airport Sorgho Fire Department said westbound from Highway 54 was closed, and eastbound from Frederica Street was closed as well. The fire department says...
The Knox County Area Plan Commission approved a couple of subdivisions in southern Knox County. The first was a division of nearly two acres from an over-62 acre plot on McCrary Road. The other was a parceling of just under two acres from a nearly 67 acre area on Noble Road near Monroe City. Both were approved without opposition.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic appears to be stopped on the Twin Bridges. Eyewitness News has been told that a wreck has allegedly occurred on the southbound lanes of the Twin Bridges. We can confirm that traffic is backed up. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A multi-vehicle wreck has reportedly happened in Owensboro. Eyewitness News is receiving reports that a wreck allegedly occurred on the Owensboro bypass. Reports say that people are asked to avoid the area of east bound Owensboro bypass near 431, and six vehicles are allegedly involved. Eastbound side is shut down with […]
