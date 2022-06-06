Rev. James A. Rogers Jr.

Rev. James A. “Cowboy” Rogers Jr. , age 81, of Cedartown, GA, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

A native of Cedartown and Polk County, Rev. Rogers, a licensed Baptist preacher, was born September 7, 1940, a son of James Rogers, Sr., and Mary Jo Arp Rogers. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a Mason for many years. Cowboy was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church for over 40 years where he served as an adult Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Director, usher, church treasurer and helped with Vacation Bible School.

He never missed an opportunity to talk about his Lord. He loved his family and never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, Rev. Rogers was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Cowboy is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Jean Truett Rogers; children, Judy and Brian McDowell, Freda and Tim Henderson, Todd and Shari Rogers, and David Rogers; grandchildren, Brad Farmer, Chad Farmer, Ashley Porterfield, Alec Ledbetter, Brandon Rogers, Ethan Rogers, Ava Rogers, Sawyer Rogers, and Zoe Rogers. Seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Rev. Rogers will be Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral with Rev. Anthony Osborne, Rev. Tim Henderson, and Rev. Bud Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens with the Rockmart American Legion Brown–Wright Post 12 Honor Guard conferring military honors.

Cowboy’s family will receive friends at Smith & Miller Funeral Home Friday evening from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Pallbearers will include Brad Farmer, Chad Farmer Alec Ledbetter, Brandon Rogers, Ethan Rogers, and Zach Porterfield. Ashley Porterfield, Ava Rogers, Zoe Rogers, Ricky Rogers, Sawyer Rogers, and Brian McDowell will serve as honorary pallbearers.

