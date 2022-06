Kent William Schuette, age 52, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, formerly of Green Isle, Minnesota, passed away June 1, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Isle with interment at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Kolden Funeral Services of Arlington, Minnesota.

