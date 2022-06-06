Women of Influence 2022: Julia McDowell of Hoover Krepelka LLP
Julia McDowell is partner at Hoover Krepelka LLP. Join us at the Signia by Hilton (formerly the Fairmont) in downtown...www.bizjournals.com
Julia McDowell is partner at Hoover Krepelka LLP. Join us at the Signia by Hilton (formerly the Fairmont) in downtown...www.bizjournals.com
The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose
Comments / 0