Mrs. Cindy Williams , age 60, of Aragon, GA, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Mrs. Williams was born on November 17, 1961 in Camp Lejeune, N.C. to her parents: Jimmy Smith and Sarah Willis Smith.

Cindy lived the greater part of her life in Polk County and was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and being around children. She worked for Southern Yarn as a twister.

Mrs. Williams was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Dwayne Williams, II and her sister, Pam Arp.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her loving husband, Terry D. Williams; children: Joshua Tyler Williams and Jessica Louise Williams; sisters: Kathy Davison and Teresa Wilson (Kenneth); brother, Mike Smith (Shelia) and 2 grandsons: Titus Williams and Landon Williams.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Williams will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Colt Deems and Rev. Tim Deems officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Jake Wolfe, Lee Wilson, Adam Smith, Logan Wisner, John Hester, Parker Smith, Cooper Smith and Alan Wisner.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Cindy Williams.







