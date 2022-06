ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is co-hosting an event on Saturday where organizers will distribute free gas cards, food and new clothing. The drive-thru event is open to the public will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Urban League headquarters, which is located at 1408 North Kingshighway Blvd. It's first come, first serve while supplies last.

