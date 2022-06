Real Madrid have completed the signing of Aurélien Tchouaméni from Monaco on a six-year deal, the two clubs announced on Saturday. The French international, 22, will join the European champions for a fee of €80m, with another €20m in add-ons (a combined £85.3m). “Tchouaméni will be unveiled on 14 June following his medical,” read a statement from Madrid. “Tchouaméni will then be unveiled to the media.”

SOCCER ・ 19 MINUTES AGO