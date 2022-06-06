ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Take your next salad up a notch!

WCNC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summertime is perfect for nice, light and refreshing salads,. but many of us don't know how to elevate the salad past just lettuce and a few toppings. On Monday, Chef Jenny, the owner of Davidson Ice House stopped by to walk us through some "must tries" the next...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

A delicious twist on meatloaf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stuffed Italian Meatloaf. 1 12 oz Bag Baby Spinach, Wilted, Squeezed of liquid and Chopped (or thawed frozen spinach) 1 Pint Cannizzaro Marinara or Arrabbiata or Mushroom Marinara or Vodka Sauce. In a bowl, mix first 6 ingredients. Spray a foil lined cookie sheet and form...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Grilled Steak Kabobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is almost here which means it’s grilling season! Today we have Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen to show us how to make his steak kabobs. Yafo Kitchen is a fast-casual Middle Eastern street food concept, Yafo Kitchen holds the same high culinary standards and approachable price points Charlotte food enthusiasts have come to expect from Frank Scibelli’s other restaurants. The first YAFO opened in 2016, filling a long-standing void in local Mediterranean street food. The restaurant and multicultural menu brings an elevated feel to fast-casual food through authentic, daily-made breads, spreads and juices. The experience features vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu options, hormone-free selections, shawarma-spiced rotisserie chicken, hummus made from organic chickpeas and homemade items like pickled vegetables and hot mezze sides. Israeli-born Chef Shai Fargian leads the kitchens after stints as a chef in New York City and Tel Aviv. He brings a mix of familiarity and unique flavors to the local dining scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rug and Home offers broad range of items made in The U.S. and abroad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. At Rug and Home, they take great pride in their history and back story. In fact Rug and Home, has been a family owned company since 1995. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Work your entire body!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to get fit with Global Executive Coach and NFL alumnus Leonard Wheeler. Wheeler shared exercises that you can do, to work your total body. Make sure to consult a physician, warmup and stretch before attempting these exercises. Here we go!. Exercise 1: Extended Renegade...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Charlotte's Blanket Pancakes & Syrup looks to expand store distribution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pancake business is stacking up in a good way for a Charlotte couple who says they faced major hurdles when they were first getting started. When the pandemic hit, Black-owned businesses were closing at twice the rate of other shops. When Marquita and Deven Carter first started Blanket Pancakes & Syrup, they found distribution and manufacturing partners but what they couldn’t find was investors.
WCNC

Summer Travel Safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is here and that means many of us are making vacation plans that may include airline travel. Here to give us some tips on how to stay healthy, safe and feeling our best as we take to the skies and explore - are the Urban Housecall Doctors, Dr. Rob and Dr. Karla Robinson.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Drink a Pint, Save a Pup is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The South Charlotte Dog Rescue visited Charlotte Today on Tuesday to talk about their exciting event 'Drink a Pint, Save a Pup' happening this weekend, and to introduce us to some adorable pets available for adoption. This event is a great way to meet some adoptable...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get dad the perfect Father's Day gift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The clock is ticking - hard to believe...Father's Day is now just 10 days away. This morning, lifestyle contributor, Limor Suss has a personalized gift idea for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Robinson
WCNC

YouDay: The tigers who traded places

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There were once two tigers: one in a cage, and the other in the wilderness. Both thought that their lives were horrible, and since each admired the other’s situation more than their own, decided to trade lives. It wasn't long before both tigers died- one...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Advertising#Food Drink#Davidson Ice House
WCNC

What's below the surface? Discovery Place Science launches new exhibition diving into the oceans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new exhibition has come to Charlotte’s Discovery Place Science, and it's all about diving deeper into what the great blue oceans keep secret. “Unseen Ocean” is on display now through September 18. For those who want to explore the underwater world and get inspired to be the next generation of marine life biologists, this is the place for you.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

LoverBoy The Movie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking entertainment - We sat down with. with Praise K. McNealy and Tyler King Jace Jackson from "LoverBoy The Movie". It’s is worth noting that Praise wrote the movie at age 16 and shares that distinction with another famous filmmaker of our time, Spike Lee.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte nonprofit hosts hundreds of kids to introduce sport of baseball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of kids from the Charlotte community arrived Friday morning to the Tuckaseegee Dream Fields for an introduction to baseball. The PLAYBALL clinic hosted by the Charlotte Knights, Knothole Foundation, Carolinas Metro Reds, and U Deserve a Chance Foundation was a chance for nearly 400 kids ages 5-12 to learn baseball instruction including running the bases, fielding and hitting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 13 events in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend is shaping up to be near perfect, with partly cloudy skies and low rain chances. Take advantage to explore events happening in Charlotte this weekend. Friday, June 10. Food Truck Friday. Come out for good eats, live music and fun for the whole family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Sean Gettys the 2022 Hyundai Hometown Hero!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hyundai has done it again, they have honored another local hero that goes above and beyond the normal duties of their profession. The latest winner of a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is a history teacher from Webb Street School, Sean Gettys. Sean was completely surprised and did not know his peers thought so highly of him. “I am overwhelmed and speechless” says Gettys. One of Sean’s peers Shannon nominated Sean for his outstanding work as a teacher. Plus the clever way he uses video parodies via YouTube and other mediums to teach history. The students in his classrooms are the true beneficiaries. Sean’s ability to make learning fun and memorable will serve his student for years to come. The entire faculty was out for a surprise cookout that provide the façade and deception to give away a brand new car to a deserving teacher. Several area Hyundai dealers were present including the General Manager, James Welborne from Hyundai. “Hyundai has close ties to the community and this is one way that Hyundai is able to help the people who are truly heroes; it’s not about Hyundai but recognizing someone like Sean who is well deserving” says Welborne. Congratulations once again to Sean Gettys, the Hyundai Hometown Hero!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

McIntyre Elder Law walks us through the importance of pre-planning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Greg McIntyre of McIntyre Elder Law joined Charlotte Today on Friday, to introduce his partner at the firm, attorney, Brenton S. Begley. McIntyre tells us, he and Begley have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dancing to help fight Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready to get down for a good cause while raising funds and awareness at The Family Dance Party on June 11 at Symphony Park. Here with more is Charlotte radio host Ramona Holloway. “I am honoring my mom Wheezy, who passed away last year from Dementia, with the return of a wildly popular annual event, which raises funds for the Alzheimer’s Association”.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte man wins 350-mile bike race with record-breaking time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is back in the Queen City after winning the 350-mile Unbound Gravel bike race with a record-breaking time of 20:17:19. "The course is slightly different every year but it always starts and ends in Emporia, Kansas," said William Harrison. "And previously the record was somewhere around 22 or 23 hours so I took a couple of hours off that time."
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy