Take your next salad up a notch!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is almost here which means it’s grilling season! Today we have Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen to show us how to make his steak kabobs. Yafo Kitchen is a fast-casual Middle Eastern street food concept, Yafo Kitchen holds the same high culinary standards and approachable price points Charlotte food enthusiasts have come to expect from Frank Scibelli’s other restaurants. The first YAFO opened in 2016, filling a long-standing void in local Mediterranean street food. The restaurant and multicultural menu brings an elevated feel to fast-casual food through authentic, daily-made breads, spreads and juices. The experience features vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu options, hormone-free selections, shawarma-spiced rotisserie chicken, hummus made from organic chickpeas and homemade items like pickled vegetables and hot mezze sides. Israeli-born Chef Shai Fargian leads the kitchens after stints as a chef in New York City and Tel Aviv. He brings a mix of familiarity and unique flavors to the local dining scene.
Comments / 0