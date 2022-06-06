ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Activist group unfurls pro-choice banner during Dodgers-Mets game in Los Angeles

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro-choice activists unfurled a banner with their support of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade during a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday, weeks after a draft leak suggested one case on the docket could overturn the ruling. The green banner was displayed inside Dodger Stadium...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

