Activist group unfurls pro-choice banner during Dodgers-Mets game in Los Angeles

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld weighed in Wednesday on the significance of the recall election against San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin in one of America's most liberal cities. GREG GUTFELD: You only have so much shelf space, I talk about this, so it's like I'm okay with, like, attacking pronouns and talking about statues and the offensiveness of holiday decorations. But first let's get the basic stuff down, and what happened was they replaced the basic concerns with this external nonsense. So what happened was they also replaced the real victims of rape, assault, murder, family suffering whatever you… Any crime was replaced with these political identity victims of TikTok politics. You know the people that claim their feelings. That's what they chased. So I think that was the big problem.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO