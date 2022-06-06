ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winsted, MN

James and Audrey Paradis

By Randy
 4 days ago

James Paradis, age 90, of Winsted, Minnesota, passed away November 27, 2021 and...

Delores Hilk

Delores H. Hilk, age 86, of Waconia, Minnesota, passed away Friday June 10, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
WACONIA, MN
Alice Y. Kelm

Alice Y. Kelm, age 83, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted, Minnesota. No Services will be held at this time. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
Ronald R. Stender

Ronald R. Stender, age 88, of Hollywood Twp. Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church in Hollywood Twp. New Germany, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at church on Monday. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.
WINSTED, MN
Winsted, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Winsted, MN
State
Minnesota State
Morning Devotional – Good Deeds

Your Thursday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Mike Giesenhagen of Hutchinson Evangelical Free Church and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Good Deeds.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
Arlington Area Woman Injured in Crash

An Arlington area woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Sibley County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Mikayla Waldriff was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the crash happened just before 7am at Highway 25 and 281st Avenue in...
ARLINGTON, MN
Feature Film Set in Henderson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — A new feature film will be set in Henderson, and producers are looking for area locals to serve as extras in the film. KEYC reports producers say they are especially seeking adults over the age of 50 for this film, but anyone interested in participating can do so.
HENDERSON, MN
James
Trial Set for Rural Winthrop Man

A rural Winthrop man arrested for offering a reward for a doctor’s kidnapping, last year, will have a three day jury trial, schedule to begin on June 29th. Fifty-five-year-old Ronald H. Schoenborn is being charged with felony threats of violence charge. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge was dismissed. Schoenborn...
WINTHROP, MN
Hutchinson Officer Injured Tangling with Uncooperative Suspect

A Hutchinson police officer was injured after fighting with an uncooperative Hutchinson man Tuesday. At just after 11:30am, Hutchinson Police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was reported to be screaming outside in the 900 Block of Jefferson Street Southeast. Officers made contact with the man, who...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Bird Island Man Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Murder

(KWLM/Olivia MN-) A Bird Island man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison after being convicted of threatening and then taking action to kill someone. After a two-day trial in April, a Renville County jury found 27-year-old Scott Mooney guilty of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder by Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Arson, and Threats of Violence.
BIRD ISLAND, MN

