We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Longtime friends Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey created their brand — The Grill Dads — when their frequent backyard barbecues with friends at Fey's Los Angeles home became one of the most popular events in town. They considered opening a restaurant but were dissuaded by Anderson's father who said that it would be a foolhardy venture. Anderson and Fey were both in advertising at the time, creating content for clients for 20 years, so they branched out for themselves using their skills. "We decided to do The Grill Dads to scratch our creative itch for creating content," Fey told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "We premeditatedly created The Grill Dads out of the idea that we wanted to make some [intellectual property], do something with it potentially."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO