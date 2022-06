You can enjoy a whiskey tasting experience at Indiana's Spring Mill State Park on Saturday, June 11th. Pioneer Village Makes a Unique Backdrop to a Whiskey Tasting Experience. On Saturday, June 11th you can enjoy the Village Tasting Experience. This will be a whiskey sampling experience in the pioneer village inside Spring Mill State Park. There are still some spots left if you want to go and enjoy the tasting experience, you can call (812) 849-3534 to make your reservation. You'll want to make your reservation soon though as they will no longer accept registrations after 2:00 PM on June 11th.

