Keyser baseball 2022.jpg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joey Herron isn't sure if he will race in the upcoming Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K. If not, it will be the first time he has not competed in the annual race. He has competed every year, despite numerous obstacles. He underwent laparoscopic surgery...
KINGWOOD — It’s no secret that Mountaineer Country lives up to the state’s reputation of “Almost Heaven.” With scenic vistas, endless miles of land and water trails and hidden gems just a short drive away, it’s a great place to live and visit. What makes our area special though is our Mountaineer Country hospitality, right?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Steve Simon’s journey as a runner began about 40 years ago, and it still hasn’t stopped. Simon is one of a select few preparing to run in the Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K for the 26th consecutive year, having not missed an edition of the race since the annual event began in 1997. He was already experienced in the sport and had a group of running friends when the race first started.
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Davis & Elkins College will welcome more than 200 rising high school seniors as American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State returns for a full in-person session beginning Sunday and running through Friday. The young women selected to participate in West Virginia’s premier leadership academy...
— West Virginia’s remaining World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans. As many of these old soldiers “fade away,” it’s important to remember their sacrifices. — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, which recently awarded 110 scholarships totaling $327,000. — West Virginia Medicine United...
KINGWOOD — Surrounded by her loving family, Joanne H. “Jan” Reed passed away peaceably at home in Kingwood on Friday morning, June 10. She was 90. Jan was born May 10, 1932, in McAlpin, W.Va., the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Mary Hoff Pugh. Her mother was a music teacher, and her father was a general superintendent for the Lillybrook Coal Company near Beckley.
An article published June 9 by WV News incorrectly stated the location where insulin manufacturer UNDBIO Inc. plans to open a facility in Morgantown. UNDBIO signed a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia on May 17 indicating its plans to manufacture insulin at the WVU Research Park. The WVU Research...
DAVIS — The smell of gun smoke and cook fires will permeate the mountain air as Civil War reenactors relive battles and camp life during the West Virginia Days Celebration at Canaan Valley Resort June 17-19. “Guests will enjoy taking a walk into our past and witnessing how soldiers fought and lived during the Civil War,” said Sam England, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “There will be a variety of additional activities for kids and families to enjoy, like live music, field games, food vendors, an Irish Road Bowling contest and more.”
SHERPHERDSTOWN — Roger Lee Beveridge, 79, of Shepherdstown, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Jefferson Medical Center, Ranson. He was born Dec. 2, 1942 in Kingwood, the son of the late George Arthur Beveridge and Myrtle Mabel (Pratt) Beveridge. From 1965 until 2007, he taught science and...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State University Board of Governors on Friday voted in favor of giving Pierpont Community & Technical College an additional year to move its aviation maintenance program, also known as the A&P School, from the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport.
AURORA — On Sunday, state troopers responded to an address on George Washington Highway, Aurora, to a complaint of a physical altercation. Steven Wayne Schissler, 21, of Aurora, was charged with two counts of domestic battery. Witnesses said that he shoved a woman into a door and got into a physical altercation with another man over the purchase of a video gaming system. Bond was set at $5,000 by Magistrate P.L. Grimm.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Relay For Life of North Central West Virginia was held at Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort on Friday evening to march toward a cure for cancer. This was the first Relay For Life held under the banner of North Central West Virginia, with...
• A ceremony to honor PFC Zach Riffle will be held 12:30 p.m. on the Preston County Courthouse lawn. Riffle served in the United States Marine Corps as a landing support specialist. He died on Jan. 19 following a tactical vehicle rollover near Jacksonville, North Carolina. • At 2 p.m.,...
A little less than a year after about 1,400 employees lost their jobs when the former Mylan Pharmaceutical plant closed in Morgantown, efforts continue to revitalize the economy not only for Monongalia County but also North Central West Virginia. That effort receive a huge boost this week with the announcement...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend marks the changing of an era at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The facility on Friday said farewell to longtime CEO Mike Tillman, and it will welcome new CEO Dr. David Hess on Monday. Tillman’s retirement comes after nearly 30 years at...
CHARLESTON — Chasing waterfalls takes on a whole new meaning this summer in West Virginia with the launch of the first-ever statewide Waterfall Trail — and Preston County is a stop on the trail. The trail targets travelers looking to get off the beaten path, reconnect with nature...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 28-year-old Harrison County man sentenced to prison recently in a Lewis County drug case now could face more time for a Harrison County felony conviction. Andrew Craig Snyder pleaded guilty Friday before Harrison Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy to fleeing with reckless indifference.
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Donald R. Glotfelty, 90, of Lower Burrell, Pa. died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Forbes Regional Hospital. Born Dec. 7, 1931, in Accident, Don was the son of the late Kermit S. Glotfelty and Martha Casteel Glotfelty. After graduating from the University of Georgia with...
Comments / 0