Keyser softball 2022.jpg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joey Herron isn't sure if he will race in the upcoming Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K. If not, it will be the first time he has not competed in the annual race. He has competed every year, despite numerous obstacles. He underwent laparoscopic surgery...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons let loose with a soft laugh as he thought about the question that had been posed to him Friday morning. “Could you ever have imagined seven years ago, when you came to take this job in Morgantown, how...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Steve Simon’s journey as a runner began about 40 years ago, and it still hasn’t stopped. Simon is one of a select few preparing to run in the Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K for the 26th consecutive year, having not missed an edition of the race since the annual event began in 1997. He was already experienced in the sport and had a group of running friends when the race first started.
KINGWOOD — Surrounded by her loving family, Joanne H. “Jan” Reed passed away peaceably at home in Kingwood on Friday morning, June 10. She was 90. Jan was born May 10, 1932, in McAlpin, W.Va., the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Mary Hoff Pugh. Her mother was a music teacher, and her father was a general superintendent for the Lillybrook Coal Company near Beckley.
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Davis & Elkins College will welcome more than 200 rising high school seniors as American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State returns for a full in-person session beginning Sunday and running through Friday. The young women selected to participate in West Virginia’s premier leadership academy...
WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA — Samantha Chambers, of Aurora, is one of 958 students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
KINGWOOD — It’s no secret that Mountaineer Country lives up to the state’s reputation of “Almost Heaven.” With scenic vistas, endless miles of land and water trails and hidden gems just a short drive away, it’s a great place to live and visit. What makes our area special though is our Mountaineer Country hospitality, right?
— West Virginia’s remaining World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans. As many of these old soldiers “fade away,” it’s important to remember their sacrifices. — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, which recently awarded 110 scholarships totaling $327,000. — West Virginia Medicine United...
SHERPHERDSTOWN — Roger Lee Beveridge, 79, of Shepherdstown, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Jefferson Medical Center, Ranson. He was born Dec. 2, 1942 in Kingwood, the son of the late George Arthur Beveridge and Myrtle Mabel (Pratt) Beveridge. From 1965 until 2007, he taught science and...
MORGANTOWN — This summer, students from across West Virginia may discover their passions in STEM at West Virginia University by attending one of the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources Engineering Challenge Camps. Designed to teach kids about science, technology, engineering and math, Statler College is...
DAVIS — The smell of gun smoke and cook fires will permeate the mountain air as Civil War reenactors relive battles and camp life during the West Virginia Days Celebration at Canaan Valley Resort June 17-19. “Guests will enjoy taking a walk into our past and witnessing how soldiers fought and lived during the Civil War,” said Sam England, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “There will be a variety of additional activities for kids and families to enjoy, like live music, field games, food vendors, an Irish Road Bowling contest and more.”
• A ceremony to honor PFC Zach Riffle will be held 12:30 p.m. on the Preston County Courthouse lawn. Riffle served in the United States Marine Corps as a landing support specialist. He died on Jan. 19 following a tactical vehicle rollover near Jacksonville, North Carolina. • At 2 p.m.,...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State University Board of Governors on Friday voted in favor of giving Pierpont Community & Technical College an additional year to move its aviation maintenance program, also known as the A&P School, from the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Relay For Life of North Central West Virginia was held at Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort on Friday evening to march toward a cure for cancer. This was the first Relay For Life held under the banner of North Central West Virginia, with...
AURORA — On Sunday, state troopers responded to an address on George Washington Highway, Aurora, to a complaint of a physical altercation. Steven Wayne Schissler, 21, of Aurora, was charged with two counts of domestic battery. Witnesses said that he shoved a woman into a door and got into a physical altercation with another man over the purchase of a video gaming system. Bond was set at $5,000 by Magistrate P.L. Grimm.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend marks the changing of an era at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The facility on Friday said farewell to longtime CEO Mike Tillman, and it will welcome new CEO Dr. David Hess on Monday. Tillman’s retirement comes after nearly 30 years at...
A little less than a year after about 1,400 employees lost their jobs when the former Mylan Pharmaceutical plant closed in Morgantown, efforts continue to revitalize the economy not only for Monongalia County but also North Central West Virginia. That effort receive a huge boost this week with the announcement...
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce will host State of the County on June 16. The event is open to the public and free of charge. Held at the Kingwood Community Building, the event begins at 5 p.m. with a Business After Hours mixer that will include hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments. A cash bar will be available.
