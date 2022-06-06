ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania restaurant closes location due to gun violence and unsafe conditions for teens

By John Lynch
A restaurant in Pittsburgh says they have closed one of its locations because of unsafe conditions for teens because of gun violence.

Fudge Farm, has two locations in Pittsburgh, including a location at The Waterfront and on East Carson Street, the location the business says they are closing.

The restaurant made a public statement on its Facebook page.

Due to the uncontrollable shootings and violence as well as other circumstances on E Carson St. Today will be Fudge Farm’s last day there. We can no longer ask teenage children, or no one for that matter to work for us in this environment. We would like to thank our customers for years of support. Please feel free to visit our Waterfront location or stop by our food truck when possible. Feel free to DM us any questions or concerns. Thank you

Fudge Farm

Fudge Farm describes itself as is a gourmet fudge, chocolate & ice cream shop specializing in the ultimate mania milkshake

Comments / 26

someone
4d ago

well at least the company was more concerned about their workers and the people that come there then thinking about the money that they won't be making from that store unlike the people I work for they could care less about our safety

Reply
15
Iamthegreatcornholio
4d ago

Maybe if the DA ang the AG prosecuted and jailed these gang bangers this sort of thing would be unusual. But... Blue cities and Blue judicial system and this is what you get. There needs to be repercussions for this kind of activity. Soft on crime is hard on cities. Look at all of them Certain areas are shooting galleries because the nobody will enforce the laws. All cops can to is engage them or arrest them. The rest is up to the courts.

Reply(1)
30
JTB
4d ago

No such thing as “gun violence”. Violence is violence regardless of the weapon used.

Reply
25
