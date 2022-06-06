MCHS providing prenatal care, delivery and postnatal care at Austin campus

Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, A’Triel Terry of the Austin Packers boys’ track and field team!. Terry, a junior for the Packers had a big day last Saturday at the Section 1AA track and field meet at Lakeville South High School as he was part of Austin’s 4 x 400 meter relay team along with Kaden Murley, Soren Villafane and Nicholas Asmus that took first to qualify for the state meet with a final time of 3:29.62, and Terry was also a part of Austin’s 4 x 100 meter relay team along with Thomas Fritz, Joseph Walker and Joseph Ewing that also qualfied for state by taking second with a time of 44.09 seconds. Terry also cleared 6-03.00 for first place in the high jump, and he will be among the Packer athletes competing in the State Class AA Track and Field Meet Friday and Saturday at St. Michael/Albertville High School.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO