Austin, MN

MCHS providing prenatal care, delivery and postnatal care at Austin campus

 4 days ago

Mayo Clinic Health System family medicine professionals in Austin now provide prenatal, delivery and postnatal care. Because of this extension of services, women can now get prenatal...

Funeral announcements for 6/10/22

A funeral service will be held for Walter Henry Konken, age 89 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10th at the Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale.
AUSTIN, MN
Austin’s 4th Avenue Fest to return today

Free swimming, canoeing, kayaking, face painting, music, dance performances and much more are planned later today and this evening for the return of Austin’s 4th Avenue Fest. The family friendly, annual event is a celebration of arts, culture and healthy living and functions as the community’s summer kickoff. Activities...
AUSTIN, MN
Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!

Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, A’Triel Terry of the Austin Packers boys’ track and field team!. Terry, a junior for the Packers had a big day last Saturday at the Section 1AA track and field meet at Lakeville South High School as he was part of Austin’s 4 x 400 meter relay team along with Kaden Murley, Soren Villafane and Nicholas Asmus that took first to qualify for the state meet with a final time of 3:29.62, and Terry was also a part of Austin’s 4 x 100 meter relay team along with Thomas Fritz, Joseph Walker and Joseph Ewing that also qualfied for state by taking second with a time of 44.09 seconds. Terry also cleared 6-03.00 for first place in the high jump, and he will be among the Packer athletes competing in the State Class AA Track and Field Meet Friday and Saturday at St. Michael/Albertville High School.
AUSTIN, MN
Process underway to fill vacant 1st Ward Austin City Council seat

The Austin City Council approved a resolution to accept the resignation of Councilman Oballa Oballa, and to declare a vacancy in the city’s 1st Ward at their regularly scheduled meeting earlier this week. KAUS News spoke with Austin City Administrator Craig Clark, who stated that the council’s action was started by a key difference in the city of Austin’s charter and state statutes in addressing what happens when a city councilperson moves into a different ward…
AUSTIN, MN
Austin man involved in one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Faribault County Tuesday afternoon

An Austin man escaped injury in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Faribault County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2012 Ford Tarus being driven by 20-year old Lwee Htoo Day of Austin was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 2:21 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed near milepost 138.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
Ames, Iowa man injured in one-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Tuesday afternoon

An Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Honda Fit being driven by 72-year old Terry Charles Olson of Ames, Iowa was southbound on I-35 at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, entered the right side ditch and ended up in a ravine embankment near mile marker 7 in Albert Lea Township.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

