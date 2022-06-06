ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The Many Impacts of Gun Violence on Children

By Reviewed by Devon Frye
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been 27 school shootings in the U.S. this year, including a recent one in Uvalde, Texas, in which 21 children and adults were killed. Exposure to gun violence negatively affects children in many ways that go beyond the direct impact of mass shootings in schools. Research consistently...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

How Do We Reduce Gun Violence in America?

America continues to struggle with a high rate of gun violence. In 2022, we have already had over 200 mass shootings. Some keys to reducing gun violence include having a calm state of mind, being flexible, using an empirically-based approach, and iterating. We are, once again, doing some soul-searching about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

We Can Reduce Gun Violence, Even Without New Laws

A version of this article first appeared in Katelyn Jetelina’s newsletter, Your Local Epidemiologist. As a violence epidemiologist, I’m alarmed by the dangerous rhetoric I’m starting to see in the wake of the latest school shooting tragedy: “We can’t change this.” “We won’t change this.” “There is no hope.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Gun Control#Mental Health#Pew Research#Violent Crime#Npr
Fox News

Biden executive order defunds the police by another name

Between historic surges in violent crime, frequent calls to "defund the police," and a deluge of soft-on-crime policies emanating from the Democratic Party on a regular basis, President Joe Biden’s recent signing of an executive order that ostensibly advances "effective" policing and strengthens "public safety" likely came as a relief to many Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Two House Democrats defect, vote against moving gun control bills forward

Two House Democrats broke ranks with their party to oppose moving forward with twin gun control bills in a Wednesday afternoon House vote. Reps. Jared Golden (D-ME) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), centrists from challenging congressional districts, were the only Democrats to vote against a rule setting up a final vote on H.R. 2377, known as the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, and H.R. 7910, or the Protecting Our Kids Act. All House Republicans also opposed the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Name and Shame White Christian Nationalism, the Ideology Behind Jan. 6

Democrats have an opportunity to serve the majority of the American people during the six investigative hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But they will fail unless they name and shame the increasingly violent ideology of former President Donald Trump’s acolytes: white Christian nationalism. Democratic Rep....
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

New Supreme Court decision reminds us that only Congress makes the law

A government doesn’t just make rules. It must enforce them. This enforcement doesn’t pertain only to the government applying the law to private persons or groups. It includes providing ways a person can receive some vindication against the government itself when it does wrong. Otherwise, a government created to stop injustice might ignore the law and become tyrannical itself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
insideedition.com

ICE Says US Military Service Will Be Considered When Deciding Civil Immigration Enforcement Actions

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Tuesday it would begin taking into account U.S. military service when deciding civil immigration enforcement proceedings against noncitizens. According to the statement on the ICE website, the directive will “formalize” the practice of recognizing U.S. military service, which includes the United States...
IMMIGRATION
Slate

Congress Has Never Considered Fetuses Persons Within the Meaning of the 14th Amendment

Last month, in response to the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinon ending Roe v. Wade, the Louisiana legislature briefly considered a bill that would define a fetus as a person for the purpose of the state’s homicide law. While the legislation was quickly tabled, the notion of so-called personhood laws is likely to become more realistic if Alito’s draft opinion ending the right to an abortion becomes Supreme Court precedent in the weeks ahead. Indeed, in a discussion about fetal “quickening” on Page 16 of the draft opinion, Alito cites a brief by John M. Finnis and Robert P. George that argues that fetuses are legal people. Finnis and George are clearly wrong, though. This issue has already been considered and decided by the Reconstruction-era Congress. They definitively determined that fetuses do not count as “persons” for purposes of the 14th Amendment, as Finnis and George argue.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy