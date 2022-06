Florida State heads to New Orleans, Louisiana next season for a primetime matchup in the Caesars Superdome. They’ll face the LSU Tigers with a brand new head coach in Brian Kelly. The Seminoles currently lead the series 7-2, riding a four game win streak against the Tigers. LSU is currently favored in the matchup, garnering the most recent success in the college football atmosphere. Although the Tigers were able to hang up a banner in 2019, both teams have brand new rosters and expectations heading into the 2022 season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO