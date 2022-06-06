Tuscola County man dies in UTV crash

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. I have loved picnics for as long as I can remember. When we were dating, my husband and I would go on picnics as often as we could. Sometimes it was just eating our bag lunch on a grassy area on campus. After we moved to Midland and he was working at Dow, I would bring a picnic lunch and a blanket and we would eat right on the lawn outside his building. When we had children, we would meet him by the Tridge and share our lunch together. I would carry a small cooler with all the refrigerated items to keep them cold and a basket with plates, utensils, etc. along with a blanket. It never took much time to put it together, but every minute was worth it so we could spend more time together. We would do picnics in the middle of a day canoe trip, on a hike with the kids, or in the boat on a day of fishing. A picnic does not to need to be a big ordeal to prepare for, although it can be more extravagant, but however you do it, it should just be fun. You can grill ahead of time or bring grilling food with you. When we were first married we would bring a hibachi with us and do our meat on it after the coals were hot enough. The best part of a picnic is being outside, seeing and listening to nature and spending time together.

