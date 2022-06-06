Tuscola County man dies in UTV crash

MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Monday, June 6. • Deputies responded to one car-deer crash and two car crashes...
BIG RAPIDS — Officers with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Tuesday, June 7. • A larceny was reported in the 600 block of...
According to a Midland Daily News article in 1968, German shepherd dogs were donated to the Michigan State Police from individuals. They were males, averaged between 12 and 18 months old and weighed between 65 and 94 pounds.
Katie Guyer would argue that the street system is broken nationwide, not just in Midland. They are designed to be dangerous to pedestrians and non-motorized transportation and friendly only to people who travel in motor vehicles, she said.
Janet Sargent, 72, lives in Midland. She and her husband, Chuck, were married for 49 years until he passed away in 2019. They met when they were both working at the old Bay Osteopathic Hospital in Bay City.
First Team
Al Warner, Clare (C)
Kevin Tanner, Clare (P)
Carter Bleshenski, Pinconning (P)
Lucas Mead, Gladwin (IF)
Ryan Louch, Clare (IF)
DJ LaBean, Pinconning (IF)
Jack Boettcher, Pinconning (OF)
AJ Holsinger, Meridian (OF)
Summer is finally here, and the village of Elkton is kicking it off in style with a weekend chock full of fun activities for kids and grown-ups alike. The good times get rolling on the evening of Friday, June 10, with this year's first free Music in the Park show and the dedication of the new pavilion in Veteran's Park. Ora Labora, which "offers a modern twist to rock and roll," will begin playing at 6:30 p.m. And if you're hungry, grab a bite to eat from the food truck from Phil's Diner, which opens at 5 p.m. Friday's fun is sponsored by the Tina Seley Agency of Farm Bureau Insurance. Don't forget to bring your lawn chair.
Stephen and Kathy Space (Ron Beacom/for the Daily News) Kathy Space and her husband, Stephen, own Space Studios, located three miles west of Midland, just off of M-20, at 16 North Winding Drive. They said, just look for the big orange sign.
A federal judge found a Michigan home healthcare provider liable to pay 23 workers a total of $93,331 after it failed to comply with a change in the law to pay companion workers overtime wages. The company, Independent Home Care of Michigan LLC, is based in the city of Fenton and has services extending from Lapeer to Shiawassee counties.
First Team
Sydney Long, Grand Blanc (P)
Savannah Schultz, Grand Blanc (P)
Grace Schloop, Midland (P)
Jenna Morse, Bay City Central (C)
Olivia Jatczak, Bay City Western (IF)
Ella McLeod, Davison (IF)
Taylor Huschke, Dow (IF)
Katelyn DeWitt, Grand Blanc (IF)
Carly Dole, Mount Pleasant (IF)
Morgan Williams, Midland (1B)
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. I have loved picnics for as long as I can remember. When we were dating, my husband and I would go on picnics as often as we could. Sometimes it was just eating our bag lunch on a grassy area on campus. After we moved to Midland and he was working at Dow, I would bring a picnic lunch and a blanket and we would eat right on the lawn outside his building. When we had children, we would meet him by the Tridge and share our lunch together. I would carry a small cooler with all the refrigerated items to keep them cold and a basket with plates, utensils, etc. along with a blanket. It never took much time to put it together, but every minute was worth it so we could spend more time together. We would do picnics in the middle of a day canoe trip, on a hike with the kids, or in the boat on a day of fishing. A picnic does not to need to be a big ordeal to prepare for, although it can be more extravagant, but however you do it, it should just be fun. You can grill ahead of time or bring grilling food with you. When we were first married we would bring a hibachi with us and do our meat on it after the coals were hot enough. The best part of a picnic is being outside, seeing and listening to nature and spending time together.
Comments / 0