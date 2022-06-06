ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Beverages join the latest recall list for hepatitis

By Angela Mulka
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
A company called Urban Remedy, in an attempt to ensure "safety as a top priority" is recalling a certain tea distributed in 23 states, including Michigan, because it may be contaminated with hepatitis...

Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
Popculture

Peaches Recall: Recall on Peaches Issued Over Bacteria Contamination

A Texas company has recalled a substantial lot of bulk peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas over the last month. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The peaches were sold by Brookshire Grocery Company and can be identified in a few different ways.
Eater

FDA Says Strawberries From These Areas Are Linked to Multistate Hepatitis Outbreak

Strawberries bought by restaurants and shoppers in the last month or so probably need to go in the trash. On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement encouraging those who purchased organic strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB between March 5 and April 25 to throw out their fruit due to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections. Cases in California, Minnesota, and areas of Canada have been linked to the strawberries so far. The FDA is joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, plus state and local partners in the investigation.
CBS News

Cheeses sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria concerns

An array of cheeses sold in supermarket delis in nine states are being recalled because the cheddar, brie, pecorino and other products are potentially contaminated with listeria, a harmful bacteria, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The possibly tainted cheeses were produced during the...
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
BGR.com

Urgent ham recall: If you bought this ham at Walmart, throw it out now

Consumers who purchased sliced Black Forest Ham from Walmart stores should be aware of an urgent new health alert. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns customers that the ready-to-eat (RTE) ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. There’s no full recall in place for the Black Forest Ham, as it’s no longer available for purchase at Walmart stores. Otherwise, the USDA would have demanded a recall following the discovery.
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

