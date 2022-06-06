46-year-old man dead after a bicycle crash in New Orleans East (New Orleans, LA) Nationwide Report

A 46-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in New Orleans East. As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle crash took place on the Interstate 10 Service Road before Mayo Boulevard [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.