Oroville, CA

Oroville man sentenced to 12 years for gang-related drive-by shooting

By Karena Infante-Ysit
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHERMALITO, Calif. — An Oroville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a gang-related drive-by shooting in Thermalito. According to the Butte County District Attorney, the drive-by shooting happened in November of 2020. A 34-year-old Sacramento man and several of his siblings from the Sacramento area were at their...

IN THIS ARTICLE
